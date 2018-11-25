A Book to Read if You Love Historical Fiction: My MacArthur by Cindy Fazzi

Here's a bit about the book (courtesy of the author):
The year is 1930. The place: Manila. Douglas MacArthur is the most powerful man in the
Philippines, a United States colony. He’s fifty years old, divorced, and he falls in love at first sight with a ravishing young Filipino woman. He writes her a love note on the spot. Her name Isabel Rosario Cooper, an aspiring movie actress. One glance at his note and she thinks of him
my MacArthur.
MacArthur pursues his romantic obsession even though he’s breaking numerous taboos. She reciprocates his affection because he could open doors for her financially struggling family. ThatMacArthur happens to be handsome compensates for the fact that he’s as old as her father.
When MacArthur is appointed the U.S. Army chief of staff, he becomes the youngest four-star
general and one of America’s most powerful men. Out of hubris, he takes Isabel with him to
America without marrying her.
Amid the backdrop of the Great Depression, MacArthur and Isabel’s relationship persists like "a perilous voyage on turbulent waters,” as she describes it. In 1934, after four years of relationshipMacArthur leaves Isabel for fear of a political scandal.
The general goes on to become the iconic hero of World War II, liberating the Philippines and
rebuilding Japan. Isabel drifts in Los Angeles unable to muster the courage to return to Manila.
What I Thought;
I'm not normally a fan of historical fiction but reading about Isabel really made me glad to discover this book. She was determined and I could completely relate to how much she wanted to get out of the spot she was in. Unfortunately, things didn't quite work out how she wanted. The characterization of Isabel felt very real to me and while this wasn't your standard happily ever after, I was still glad I read this book.
If you love historical fiction novels, I highly recommend My MacArthur by Cindy Fazzi. You will definitely love how the author depicts this complicated, rocky roller coaster of a relationship!
My MacArthur is now available to purchase on Amazon.com as an e-book (and print) as well as at Barnes and Noble.
About the Author
You can find Cindy at -
Author Website: https://www.cindyfazzi.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CindyFazzi
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cindyfazzi/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Cindy-Fazzi-779654065440439/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/862157.Cindy_Fazzi
GooglePlus: https://plus.google.com/+CindyFazzi/about
I received a copy of the book in exchange for my honest review.
