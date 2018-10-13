A Life Lesson from a Dream

|Photo via Pixabay Creative Commons
In my dream, my fellow racers and I had reached this small town which was filled with people. Here, we were supposed to take a break. Families and supporters were there to greet the racers. But instead of taking a break, I pushed on in the race. However, before I could venture off into the next leg of the race, I opened up this piece of paper that contained the rules. One of the rules said you weren't allowed to continue the race while everyone was taking a break.
The dream faded into something else, but what I took from the dream was that I often have a hard time letting go. I don't give myself enough time to truly have a break. It's something I am dealing with even more so now that I don't have a job. Or maybe, it's something I have become far more aware of.
We need time to reflect and to give our spirit time to restore and rest. As a Christian, I try to at least honor Sunday as my day of rest, but even then I find myself working on little projects here and there. Never really resting. Always doing.
So, this dream was a lesson to me that it's time I give myself more of a break. It's important to let go sometimes of constantly doing. Don't be in such a hurry that you miss an opportunity to rest.
When was the last time you let yourself take a break?
