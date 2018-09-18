The Suicide Letters of Jack Monroe by Mary Maurice [A Review]

Here's a bit about the book:
Susan Jordan awakens at her Santa Fe apartment, cloudy and disoriented. Her clothing is unfamiliar. Where has she been? Her nose crinkles as she smells his scent. Jack's back! Rubber filled legs brace against the stone cold tile floor as she reaches for the pile of mail haplessly setting on the table. Dozens of letters! Jack Monroe never stops. Susan wishes he would just leave, take his advice and go back to Detroit. He's gaining to much control! He's taking over!
What I Thought:
The book is written in the form of letters being written back and forth between Jack Monroe and Susan Jordan. Jack provides descriptive details of his journey to the Santa Fe area as well sticking with his mission to help Susan. This book is an incredible journey into the human mind and tormented psyche. I thought this book was incredibly written and a fascinating experience as well. I'm very much into books written in the form of letters and what's revealed ever so slowly in the book makes it an even richer and more intriguing experience.
This was an incredibly satisfying and interesting read. I highly recommend if you are looking for something a bit different to add to your reading list. It really gives you an inside look into the struggles of mental illness. It's a subject close to my heart too.
About the Author:
Website: www.marymaurice.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marymauriceauthor/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MMauriceAuthor
Dear Nicole, Thank you very much for your wonderful review. The subject is very close to my heart too, and many others out there. A subject that needs to be brought out into the light so people can see the truths about suicide and not be afraid of talking about this disease. Once again, thanks!ReplyDelete
That sounds quite different. Excellent review.ReplyDelete
I hope things improve on the occupational side of things for you quickly.
Thanks! Same here :)Delete
I think I must have this oneReplyDelete
It's an incredibly unique reading experience! I really enjoyed it!Delete