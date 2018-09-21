21 September 2018
The Dream Daughter by Diane Chamberlain [A Book Review]
Set in the 60s, we first meet Caroline Sears in a physical rehab facility taking on her very first patient, Hunter. He's a little unusual to say the least, and him knowing the lyrics to a brand new Beatles song no one ever heard before is only the beginning. We skip ahead a bit and now Hunter is married to Caroline's sister, Patty. Caroline is lives with them following the loss of her husband, who died in the Vietnam war. She's pregnant and what makes it all worse is that she finds out her baby has heart problems that could be fatal. She could lose her child. What can she do? Well, Hunter proposes a solution. One that Caroline can't even wrap her head around. For the sake of her own child though, she's willing to try anything.
This book was an unbelievable experience. I thought at first it would be something kind of light hearted and maybe a bit sad and maybe a great summer read. Oh, how I was wrong. This book grips you and doesn't let you go. I loved Caroline's determination to help her child and her bravery. The depiction of how Caroline manages to help her child was so well done and believable. The whole time I'm wondering to myself, "Wow, will she help her child? Will this work??" I confess that I stayed up until 2 am on Saturday reading this book! THAT is how much of a gripping read this is!
As for the setting, I loved the setting of the 60s and the beach layout of where Caroline lives with her sister and brother-in-law. I also loved New York too and all the people that surround Caroline in her journey to help her child.
If you loved the Time Traveler's Wife (and even saying THAT is giving too much away) than you should read this book. Be sure to find out where you can purchase this book for yourself by visiting this link here.
