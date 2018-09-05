Now Seeking Book Bloggers: Upcoming Women on Writing Blog Tours

As some of you may know, I'm part of the WOW! Women on Writing team and I'm putting together a couple of new blog tours! I'd love for you to participate so, let me know if any of these below catch your eye by leaving a comment with your email so I can reach out to you OR best of all, send ME an email expressing your interest at nicole [at] wow-womenonwriting [dot] com.
Perfect For: Middle Grade Readers (and anyone young at heart); People who are a fan of Arthurian legends; adventure readers!
Tour Starts: October 15th and runs through November 19th
Seeking: Reviews, Guest Posts, Interviews
About the Book: When their adventure turns deadly & dangerous, Guinevere & Cedwyn find themselves embroiled in a life-or-death struggle.
Not only are they in danger, but so are the kids of Cadbury Castle.
Renegades – foiled in their attempt to kidnap the princess – steal the children of Cadbury Castle to sell as slaves. Guinevere and Cedwyn vow to rescue the children, but a miscalculation puts them all in more danger.
As the plan quickly unravels, Cedwyn chooses to turn his dream of becoming a knight into reality.
Will their courage be strong enough to survive, or will one make the ultimate sacrifice?
Check out this incredible review of the book on Readers' Favorite and read a preview on Amazon.
Perfect for: people who love history, and non traditional romances (without the happily ever ending); Historical/Biographical book readers.
Tour Starts: November 5th and runs through December 3rd
Seeking: Reviews, Guest Posts, Interviews
About the Book:
The year is 1930. The place: Manila. Douglas MacArthur is the most powerful man in the Philippines, a United States colony. He’s fifty years old, divorced, and he falls in love at first sight with a ravishing young Filipino woman. He writes her a love note on the spot. Her name is Isabel Rosario Cooper, an aspiring movie actress. One glance at his note and she thinks of him as "my MacArthur."
MacArthur pursues his romantic obsession even though he’s breaking numerous taboos. She reciprocates his affection because he could open doors for her financially struggling family. When MacArthur is appointed the U.S. Army chief of staff, he becomes the youngest four-star general and one of America’s most powerful men.
Out of hubris, he takes Isabel with him to America without marrying her. Amid the backdrop of the Great Depression, their relationship lasts until 1934. After four years of relationship, MacArthur leaves Isabel for fear of a political scandal. The general goes on to become the iconic hero of World War II, liberating the Philippines and rebuilding Japan, while Isabel drifts in Los Angeles unable to muster the courage to return to Manila.
Read more about the book here on the author's website.
Remember, if any of these catch your eye, the best way to let me know you are interested is to leave a comment with your email OR send me an email to nicole [at] wow-womenonwriting.com.
I don't think I would read either of those but I like your choices.ReplyDelete
Quite a difference in books.ReplyDelete
Guinevere sounds good!ReplyDelete
Yeah! Let me know if you'd like to review it :)Delete
They aren't my typical genre choices, but can't wait to read everyones reviews!ReplyDelete
Thanks!Delete
My schedule for the remainder of the year is already filled, but I shared your post on Twitter. I hope you have successful tours!ReplyDelete
Much appreciated!Delete
Good luck. I love the WOW website.ReplyDelete
I had no idea about MacArthur! I'm currently overwhelmed and backlogged but I'm working on it. I'll keep watching for future offeringsReplyDelete