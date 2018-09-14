14 September 2018

An Excellent Book if You (or Your Kids) Love Adventures!

Posted on 4:00 AM by Nicole Pyles
I am so excited to be part of this incredible book tour with author Fiona Ingram. The book I'll be chatting about today is called The Temple of the Crystal Timekeeper. Here's a bit about the book:

A plane crash! Lost in the jungle! Hunted by their old enemy, will Adam, Justin, and Kim survive long enough to find the Third Stone of Power? With only a young boy, Tukum, as their guide, the kids make their way through the dense and dangerous jungle to find the lost city of stone gods, where the Stone of Power might be located. River rafting on a crocodile-infested river and evading predators are just part of this hazardous task. Of course, their old adversary Dr. Khalid is close behind as the kids press on. But he is not the worst of their problems. This time Adam will clash with a terrible enemy who adopts the persona of an evil Aztec god, Tezcatlipoca, and is keen to revive the ancient tradition of human sacrifice. Adam, Justin, and Tukum must play a dreadful ball game of life and death and maybe survive. Will they emerge alive from the jungle? Will Dr. Khalid find the third Stone of Power before they do?

The Temple of the Crystal Timekeeper is now available to purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and IndieBound.\


What I Thought:

This is a middle grade fiction book, but I can tell you right now how much I enjoyed this book. It's book three of a series, but it didn't hold me back from enjoying it at all. Along the way, the characters help out in referencing events of the past to give you some background (without overdoing it, of course). So, I wasn't lost at all.

The setting of the book was incredibly vivid. You can just sense the thick jungle that surrounded the three adventurers - Adam, Justin, and Kim. I was so excited - yet scared - every step of the way! It's like I couldn't read this book fast enough. I was so eager to find out what happened next. 

As far as the characterization, each character was unique and vivid to me. They each had such unique personalities. I felt so bonded to them and their journey along the way.

Most of all, the writing on this was so well done. Fiona is a fantastic writer and has an excellent way of weaving you into the story and not letting you go. I can't wait to read the next book and highly recommend it!

Want to read books like this one and be part of WOW! Blog Tours? Be sure to send me an email to nicole[at]wow-womenonwriting[dot]com.

I received a copy of this book in exchange for my honest review. 
  1. Thank you for a wonderful review! I felt as if I were also racing along in the jungle with the young heroes and fighting off enemies in the writing.

