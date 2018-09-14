An Excellent Book if You (or Your Kids) Love Adventures!

What I Thought:
This is a middle grade fiction book, but I can tell you right now how much I enjoyed this book. It's book three of a series, but it didn't hold me back from enjoying it at all. Along the way, the characters help out in referencing events of the past to give you some background (without overdoing it, of course). So, I wasn't lost at all.
The setting of the book was incredibly vivid. You can just sense the thick jungle that surrounded the three adventurers - Adam, Justin, and Kim. I was so excited - yet scared - every step of the way! It's like I couldn't read this book fast enough. I was so eager to find out what happened next.
As far as the characterization, each character was unique and vivid to me. They each had such unique personalities. I felt so bonded to them and their journey along the way.
Most of all, the writing on this was so well done. Fiona is a fantastic writer and has an excellent way of weaving you into the story and not letting you go. I can't wait to read the next book and highly recommend it!
I received a copy of this book in exchange for my honest review.
Thank you for a wonderful review! I felt as if I were also racing along in the jungle with the young heroes and fighting off enemies in the writing.ReplyDelete
Good review!ReplyDelete