29 September 2018
3 Suggestions on a Saturday Night
Posted on 4:00 AM by Nicole Pyles | No comments
So hopefully this Saturday night you can relax with loved ones and enjoy one of my suggestions!
1) My Saturday Night Reading Suggestion: I just finished book four Diamond of Darkhold from the Book of Ember series. What an incredible series this was and I'm so sad to see this end! So my suggestion tonight is to read City of Ember. It's a middle-grade series, but I'm a kid at heart and would recommend this for any adult or middle-grade reader. What a rewarding, heart-warming story that is filled with adventure, excitement and profound lessons along the way.
2) My Saturday Night Movie Suggestion: The movie I recommend this week is Frequency. It's with Dennis Quaid and he's so great in this movie. It's a mix of drama, time travel, and a mystery. As you can probably tell from the types of books I really enjoy reading, I'm into the time travel theme, so if you love that theme like me, you ought to watch this movie. Check it out on IMDB!
3) My Saturday Night Music Suggestion: Instead of one song, I thought I'd share with you the playlist I love to use when I'm writing. The songs don't have words, which allow me really to get lost in my thoughts. I hope you enjoy it!
I'd love to know your movie, book and music suggestions for tonight!
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
All Blog Posts Belong to Nicole Pyles. Powered by Blogger.
0 People Had Something to Say:
Post a Comment
I love comments! The good, the bad, and the ugly, so tell me what you have to say! And if you like what you read (or at least find yourself entertained), follow my blog to read more. Although I'm not always able to respond to comments immediately, I appreciate every one of them.