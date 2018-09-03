3 Suggestions on a Saturday Night

The last time I did this type of post seemed to be a great hit for me! How are you doing this fine Saturday night in September? I love this time of year as the seasons change and the weather grows colder. Fantastic for sleeping in and enjoy warm drinks. The fall leaves are coming in and cloudy days are becoming the norm. Anyways, my latest update to life is that I recently lost my job. So, I'm still trying to get back into the swing of things and gather together a routine. What's new in your life?
So, here we have today three suggestions on a Saturday night. Last time I did this, I did a movie, a book and a song. Maybe I'll do the same again!
1) My Saturday Night Reading Suggestion: Is it cheating to have more than one suggestion? So, I'll suggest a book I was asked to review along with a book I'm reading on my own. The first is The Dream Daughter by Diane Chamberlain (just reviewed last week!. You will LOVE it if you love anything related to time travel. The other one is a favorite of mine called And Then We Came to the End by Joshua Ferris. That one is about a marketing company going under and it's hilarious and touching all at the same time.
2) My Saturday Night Movie Suggestion: If you are open to something a little weird tonight, try out the show part of the TV series Hammer House of Mystery called, "Child's Play." I won't give anything away but it's weird and entertaining. And you can even watch it on YouTube:
3) My Saturday Night Music Suggestion: "Bring on the Rain" by Jo Dee Messina and Tim McGraw. I feel like that's appropriate lately. My faith in God has helped me in this very difficult time I've been in and songs like these just convey the peace I have in my heart.
I'd love to know any of your book, movie or music suggestions. Let me know in the comments!
If you in for a feel good song, you have to listen to FGL-music is healing. The book I'm just about to finish is Redemption part 6 by Kate Benson. For the movie my oldest daughter and I are watching 'Green Lantern' with Blake and Ryan.ReplyDelete
All of those are great suggestions! I'm checking out that band too, thank you for that!Delete