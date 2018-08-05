5 Thoughts on a Monday Morning

|photo credit: Wouter de Bruijn Sunrise on a cold morning via photopin (license)
Monday Monday, oh what a day. Anyone else unbelievably sick of the summer? I swear my personal writing and creative self takes a huge step back when it comes to the heat. So, I came across a list of journaling prompts and thought I would use them as inspiration to blog again. I decided to just pick the ones that jumped out at me and write five thoughts about the question. You can check out the prompts I'm going off of here. So, here's one that I wanted to write - what are five things you do every day without fail?
1) Talk to God.
I can't remember a day ever going by when I wasn't talking to God in some way throughout my day. Some conversations in prayer are more casual than others, but most of all, I pray on a regular basis and spend time with the Lord at least a little bit each day.
2) Drink coffee.
There's very few things I commit to each day without fail and coffee is one of them. I'm recently trying San Francisco Bay blend coffee and that has proven to be a much better cup of coffee in the morning lately.
3) Check my email.
I'd love to be the kind that can unplug but in all honesty, I don't all that often! I at least check my email everyday. Have you been using the new Gmail design? The one feature I love about it is the "snooze" email feature. It's like my own little reminder that pops up!
4) Spend time with family.
This is a big one and is very important to me. Family time matters a lot and a day doesn't go by where we aren't connecting with each other in some way.
5) Reading.
I am currently reading a book that I'm reviewing for someone as well as Plague by Michael Grant. It's book four in the Gone series, although in all honesty I'm not that into it. I feel semi-exhausted with the state of matters in the book and I may end up choosing something else. I also read scripture regularly and of course news articles. So, reading in general is always something I'm doing!
Okay, your turn. What are five things you do everyday without fail?
0 People Had Something to Say:
Post a Comment
I love comments! The good, the bad, and the ugly, so tell me what you have to say! And if you like what you read (or at least find yourself entertained), follow my blog to read more. Although I'm not always able to respond to comments immediately, I appreciate every one of them.