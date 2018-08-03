3 Suggestions on a Saturday Night

Alright, here we go:
1) My Saturday Night Reading Suggestion: The Fat Lady's Low, Sad Song by Brian Kaufman. I'm taking more of a chance on Indie reads lately and this one took me by total surprise. I'm not a baseball person at all or even really a sports person, but if you are interested in a book that talks about team camaraderie, good humor, and great characterization, you should read this book. It took me by total surprise and I'm so glad I read it (check out my review here).
2) My Saturday Night Movie Suggestion: Vertigo (1958). Are you a Hitchcock fan at all? I watched this recently and it took me by total surprise at how good it was. I took a Hitchcock class in college and many classes were spent watching Hitchcock movies, which was really cool. If you aren't really into old movies, I'd say give this one a shot. It really makes you think and the ending itself is a conversation piece.
3) My Saturday Night Song Suggestion: I have a radio app and while I don't think to listen to the radio, I have been lately and caught a song that I really liked. The song is called Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man and wow it was so good! I think this makes a fantastic gym song and the singer has an unusual voice. Give it a listen:
So tell me your reading suggestion, movie suggestion, or a song you just found recently that you want to recommend. Have a great weekend everyone!
