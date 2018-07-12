12 July 2018
Lies by T. M. Logan [Book Review]
Posted on 3:11 PM
Here's a little bit about Lies (summer courtesy of Net Galley):
What if you have the perfect life, the perfect wife and the perfect child—and then, in one shattering moment, you discover nothing is as it seems? It’s the evening drive home from work, a route Joe Lynch has taken a hundred times with his young son. But when he unexpectedly sees his wife’s car ahead of them, he decides to follow her—and ends up witnessing her secret rendezvous with another man. The encounter will tear two families apart and leave an innocent man set up to take the fall for a murder. Joe finds himself in the sights of a ruthless killer determined to destroy everything he treasures. He will do whatever it takes to protect his family, but as the net tightens around him, his life begins to fall apart. Soon, Joe is in a life or death struggle with a cunning opponent who is always one step ahead. Lies poses the question: Can we ever really trust those closest to us? Lies by T.M. Logan is an unputdownable thriller in which each chapter changes the meaning of what came before, keeping the reader guessing until the jaw-dropping finale.
What I Thought:
This was an incredible thriller. First of all, I absolutely loved the little boy in the book, William. The author described William so well and he became such a vivid and important character to me as much as the father, Joe. When Joe discovers where his wife is going and sees her with another man, my first instinct on this was that this was going to be the standard 'couple's life falling apart due to an affair' type of book. It was so much more than that. The second that Joe finds his wife with another man is just one piece in an enormous puzzle that Joe has to figure out.
Truly, this book will grab you and not let go. Right when Joe thinks he is helping his situation, he makes it worse. And I absolutely didn't see any of it going. It didn't once make me roll my eyes and think that it was predictable. I tend to read a lot on my bus ride home and I just couldn't wait to read this one.
Oddly, and maybe not surprisingly, I didn't like Mel. Despite everything she did in the book, I feel like there should've been aspects of her that was likable. I didn't trust her at all. I thought she was incredibly phony most times and seemed set out to make the situation worse. Of course, considering what unfolds, maybe that was intentional. Some part of me felt like it was characterization flaw. I wanted to find something deep within her and there wasn't a whole lot that I saw.
Overall, if you like thrillers and reading at the edge of your seat, you must read this book. You will not be disappointed.
Pre-order your copy today on Amazon.com! It's available to purchase on September 11th.
I received a copy of this book in exchange for my honest review. This post also contains affiliate links for which I will receive small compensation if you purchase through my link.
I have this one too and can’t wait to read it!ReplyDelete
Oh yay! Be sure to let me know what you think!Delete