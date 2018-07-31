A Touching Memoir: Rose Colored Glasses by JoAnn Simon [Book Review]

I had the chance to read Rose Colored Glasses by JoAnn Simon this weekend and it captured my heart.
About the Book:
Dear Tom,
I'm back on Anna Maria Island... missing you.
But walking down these beautiful beaches reminds me of us and makesme feel a little less far away from you. And that encourages me as I am writing our story.Hopefully this will help other people who are feeling our pain too.I love and miss you every day, darling.Love, Me
From the fateful tick bite on Block Island to central nervous system failure, to healing my grief and loss, I stayed afloat, upbeat, and connected to Tom through devotion, true love, and by donning my own special pair of rose-colored glasses.
When he first saw me, Tom said that he would spend the rest of his life with me. To my surprise, he actually did. He was the love of my life. We shared a story that felt like a dream. Every moment was an adventure... and then Tom became ill.As his mysterious symptoms persisted we were hurtled through a maze of fear, tests, doubts and sorrow. But while doctors toyed with diagnoses- Lyme disease, ALS- we filled each day with joy, hope, good food, wine, music and travel.Even when death came to crush our storybook romance, we found that the human spirit is greater than the frailties of the body, greater than suffering and grief.
What I Thought
I wasn't sure how I would feel about this book, because I am not normally a fan of nonfiction. However, it wasn't long before this book captured my heart. JoAnn's journey with her husband, Tom, to fight the disease and figure out what was happening was intense, emotional, and an incredible roller coaster. It was a journey through heartbreak, loss, but most of all, love. The love that JoAnn and Tom shared shown brightly in this book. I felt like I really got to know them both.
I read this over the course of just a couple of days and I couldn't put it down. And I couldn't help but tear up at the end. One of the most moving parts to me was when JoAnn finally had to say goodbye to Tom. This book is a lesson in love that conquers all, recovering from incredible grief, and also what it means to be the advocate of a loved one not doing well. I think anyone should read this book who has either lost a loved one or is in the midst of helping a loved one go through a ravaging disease. JoAnn's strength and determination is inspiring.
About the Author
Find JoAnn Online:
Website: https://www.joann-simon.com/
Blog: https://forgetmenotjosi.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/
Instagram: forgetmenotjosi
