02 May 2018

The Vines We Planted by Joanell Serra [Book Review]

Two things I really enjoy - wine and books. So, why not read a book that has a winery setting? Kind of amazing, if you ask me! As the seasons change from rain and clouds to shining sun back to clouds again, I had the pleasure of reading The Vines We Planted by Joanell Serra. 

Before we get into what I thought, here's a little bit about the book:

"In the heart of the California wine country, secrets seem to grow on the vines that Uriel Macon’s family have tended for generations. Uriel, the winery’s young widower, steers clear of complicated relationships. He prefers the lonely comfort of his vineyard and his horses, until he is reminded of his love affair with Amanda Scanlon; a relationship that ended when she abruptly left the country years ago under a cloud of mystery.

When Amanda returns to Sonoma because of a family crisis, she tries to mend the broken relationships she left behind. In addition, she seeks the truth about her parents’ complicated history and her own parentage.  But Amanda’s unveiling of the past has devastating consequences. In the midst of California’s beautiful Sonoma Valley, the Scanlon family struggles to overcome harsh realities with dignity and grace.

Both Amanda and Uriel stretch to take care of their families, which are facing immigration issues, marital crises, and loss. While navigating these challenges, the couple must decide if they trust themselves to love again, or to finally let each other go.

A Sonoma local, author Joanell Serra’s debut novel is captivating, poignant, and uplifting, demonstrating how seeds planted long ago continue to grow. Sometimes into a strangling weed, sometimes offering a bountiful harvest."

 What I Thought

I thoroughly enjoyed this book. First of all, I enjoyed the setting. The writer really knew how to take me right into the heart of the winery and the country setting. I felt like I was there, I loved it! I appreciated the romance in the book and really rooted for the characters along the way. The characters were well written and the pace of the book really kept me going. I couldn't wait to see what happened. I thoroughly enjoyed the book and recommend this to anyone who loves a blend of drama, romance and a strong family core throughout the book.

Be sure to pick up your copy by visiting this page at Amazon.com. 

Meet the Author
Joanell Serra, MFT lives with her growing children, husband and dogs in the lovely Sonoma Valley. After years of publishing short stories, essays and plays, The Vines We Planted is her debut novel. She can be found polishing her second novel at a coffee shop, sipping a perfect Cabernet in a Sonoma winery or at her website:www.JoanellSerraAuthor.com.

Find Joanell Online:

http://joanellserraauthor.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Joanellserrauthor/

https://www.instagram.com/joanellserraauthor/

http://joanellserraauthor.com/author-blog/

I received a copy of the book in exchange for my honest review.  This book is part of a WOW! Women on Writing blog tour! Interested in being part of a book tour or promoting your book with WOW? Send me an email to nicole [at] wow-womenonwriting [dot] com.

  1. Thank you for that nicely written and warm review! Glad you enjoyed.

