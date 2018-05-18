A Book to Read if You Love a Good Thriller [The Pinochet Plot]

As I write this, it's raining outside and I love rain in May. It's warm and everything is just so green and lush. What a beautiful time of year! So, thanks to WOW! Blog Tours (with WOW! Women on Writing) I had the chance to review a really good book called The Pinochet Plot. Here's a little bit about the book -
Successful San Francisco attorney Will Muñoz has heard of the brutal former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, of course, but it's not until he receives his mother's suicide letter that he has any inkling Pinochet may have had his father, Chilean writer Ricardo Muñoz, assassinated thirty years earlier.
Her suspicions spur Will on to a quest to discover the truth about his father's death–and about the psychological forces that have driven his mother to her fatal decision. His journey takes him deep into unexpected darkness linking his current step-father, the CIA, drug-experimentation programs, and a conspiracy of domestic terrorism. The Pinochet Plot is not just a story of a man seeking inner peace; it is also a story of sinister history doomed to repeat itself.
What I Thought:
I really enjoyed this thriller! I'm not usually one for political thrillers as this one sometimes felt, but I thought this was captivating and well done. It was written in first person, which gave me close insight to the main character. I liked the main character a lot and enjoyed the details used to describe his childhood, family and the surroundings. The author did an EXCELLENT job of being detailed about everything the character was experiencing and it was such a richly told book. The book also takes you through some very real history which was very interesting! Admittedly, some did go over my head, especially with the CIA angle, but it was a book where I just had to see what happened! I oddly didn't like the female character, Cheryl, in the book. Yet I did like how Will's mom was portrayed and his memories of her and how she was during his youth.
Anyways this book was fantastic and a definite must read!
Here's also a bit about the author and where you can find him -\
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/38825244-the-pinochet-plot
David Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DMRobinsonWrite
David Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavidMylesRobinson/
David Website: www.davidmylesrobinson.com
I received a copy of this book in exchange for my honest review.
Nicole, thanks so much for reviewing The Pinochet Plot. I'm glad you enjoyed it - I hope your readers do as well. Please feel free to share with me what it is you didn't like about Cheryl as your input will help me to become a better writer. You can email me through my website if you'd prefer to keep it personal. In any event, again, thanks for hosting my book on your blog.ReplyDelete