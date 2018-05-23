A Book to Read if You Are On a Spiritual Journey [Catch a Dream by Wendy Brown-Baez]

Here's more about the book -
A woman’s healing journey begins in a country embroiled in relentless turmoil. In Israel, the first Intifada has just begun. Palestinian frustration for a homeland erupts in strikes, demonstrations and suicide bombings and Israel responds with tear gas, arrests, and house demolitions. Lily Ambrosia and Rainbow Dove arrive in Haifa with their children on a pilgrimage to sow seeds of peace. Lily’s fascination with Jewish culture inspires her to dream she can plant roots in the Holy Land. She falls in love with the land itself, with its people, and with Levi, a charming enigma, dangerous but irresistible. Eventually she is fully immersed in Israeli life, earning her way as a nanny, hanging out in cafes with friends, and attending Yom Kippur in the synagogue. Her son rebels against the lifestyle she has chosen and war with Syria looms on the horizon. Will she be able to stay? What does she have to give up and what will she be able to keep?
This took me by total surprise. I wasn't sure that I would like it or enjoy it as much as I did. Wendy did a FANTASTIC job of vividly describing the details of Israel and what it was like. I felt like I was there (did you know this book was based on a memoir? Read the Women on Writing interview to learn more about the author!). And I was just really connected to whether or not the main character would decide to do after she met this love of her life. I was so connected to her journey and what she would decide to do when things started to move in an unexpected direction. I felt the emotions right along with her.
Anyways, if you are on a spiritual journey of your own, or love to Travel, go on this journey with Wendy and read her book Catch a Dream. I know you will love it and you will be glad you read it. I definitely was!
