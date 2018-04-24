I'm Not Okay by Renee Antonia [Book Review]

When she wakes up in the morning, the first thing that goes through Alejandra's head is whether or not she will be forced into another anxiety inducing situation. The struggles of being a young adult living with an anxiety ridden brain becomes too much for Alejandra to deal with. So, with the help of her friends, she forces herself out of the bubble her anxiety has placed her in. She learns to conquer the fears she once thought would destroy her and learns to rely on herself more than she ever has.
Print Length: 203 pages
Genre: Young Adult Fiction
Publisher: BookBaby (June 24, 2017)
ISBN-13: 9781483598062
I'm Not Okay is available as an eBook at Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble, and Apple iTunes.
What I Thought:
I deal with anxiety issues occasionally myself and I thought the author did a fantastic job of describing how it feels. The character also deals with some really deep issues surrounding her anxiety and other mental health problems. And it's a very realistic look into how someone feels dealing with these issues.
The way the book addresses the issues of mental health was very well done. Alejandra also dealt with some major family issues that led to even greater problems and that conflict was portrayed very well. I was upset, when the character was upset. And this was a major point to conquer for the character. How could she tell her family exactly what she was going through? Would they understand? That's the question the author helps answer.
One thing that I did notice in the book are occasional spelling and grammar issues in some spots, but it certainly didn't take away from my enjoyment of the book. And to me, doesn't take away from the important message of the book.
So be sure you check this one and follow the author along her journey by visiting her social media links mentioned below. I can't wait to see what else she has up her sleeve!
Renee Antonia grew up in the Los Angeles area with four siblings and two wonderful parents. Having such a strong support system enabled her to decide who and what she wanted to be. However, this question haunted her for years, because she couldn't quite pinpoint what exactly she saw herself doing for the rest of her life. She began to read a lot, hoping to find inspiration between the pages of a book. It was at this time that she realized one thing. She loved sharing, reading, and writing. Renee decided that she wanted to be a writer, and since that day, she has taken any steps necessary to achieve that goal.
You can find Renee Antonia at:
Website: www.writingsbyrenee.com
Instagram: Instagram.com/renee_antonia_
Pinterest: Pinterest.com/writingsbyrenee
