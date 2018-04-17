A Book to Read If You Love Young Adult Paranormal Books [Book Review]

Anyways, I had the chance to review the book Crossing the Line by Ellen Wolfson Valladares as part of the WOW! Women on Writing Blog Tour (by the way, if you are interested in taking part in future blog tours send me an email at nicole@wow-womenonwriting.com; better yet, if you want your book in a blog tour, email me about that too!)
So, before I tell you what I thought, here's a little bit about the book:
Laura, who died thirty years ago, enlists the help of a tenacious high school reporter named Rebecca, who is very much alive. Rebecca, although skeptical and conflicted by her supposed encounters with a spirit, determines to learn the truth about Laura’s tragic death. As the clues unravel and their worlds collide, Rebecca finds herself at a dangerous crossroads.
Laura, now pulled back into everything she left behind when she died – her old high school and memories of her life and death—has been in training for this exact moment. And nothing means more to her than succeeding at her assignment.
It is her one chance to make sure that what happened to her does not happen to anyone else, and especially not to her new friend, Rebecca.
Genre: Fiction / Young Adult Novel
Publisher: WiDO (March 2018)
ISBN-13: 978-1-937178-99-4
What I Thought
Like I said earlier in this post, this book took me by total surprise! I read it over this past weekend and it captivated me right away. I couldn't put the book down. It's one of those books that I would love to see as a series as well.
I loved the main characters in the book, especially Laura and Rebecca's relationship. They both represented similar personalities but also very different. Each chapter gave deeper insight to the character's journey and this was so well done. The paranormal aspect was also well written! It wasn't overdone or "too much" which I appreciated.
While this book dealt with paranormal and the "other side" it also really portrayed how much harm can come from gossip, mean girl tactics, and bullying. It really shows you how much you can do by just reaching out and being a friend to someone. I think it's a fantastic book for teens and adults to read and I think you will enjoy it.

About the Author:
Ellen Wolfson Valladares is an award-winning writer/author, workshop facilitator, community volunteer, and mother. A native Floridian, she grew up in St. Petersburg and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Florida. She has worked as an editor, public relations professional, and freelance writer. Her first book, a children’s novel entitled Jonathan's Journey to Mount Miapu, received several awards, including a Mom’s Choice Gold Award and the 2009 Coalition of Visionary Resources Visionary Awards Book of the Year award. She also has a meditation CD, entitled “Healing and Manifestation with the Archangels.”
Today, Valladares continues to work as a freelance writer. She also enjoys coaching high school students working on their college essays and helping other writers realize their dreams. She has been married to her husband, Manny, for 30 years and they have two sons, Gabriel and Michael, two dogs, Flash and Chili Pepper, and a crazy cat named Zelda. They live in Weston, Fla.
Find Ellen Online:
Website: http://www.ellenvalladares.com
Twitter: @ValladaresEllen
FB: @EllenValladares444 (link: https://fb.me/EllenValladares444)
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/3023698.Ellen_Wolfson_Valladares
