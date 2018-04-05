5 Things on a Saturday Night

I can't even begin to tell you how weird it is to try and blog again.So, I was wandering Reddit.com and came across a post on the "Ask Reddit" forum that asked what are things that you have no interest in that everyone else loves. So, in my attempts to make blogging cool and fun for me again, I thought I'd respond to this.
5 Things I Have No Interest In That Everyone Else Loves
1) Instagram.
Okay, so I have an Instagram account and sometimes will post, but in all honesty, I don't really find it all that interesting. For time wasting social media outlets, Pinterest, Twitter and Facebook are far more fun.
2) Salad shakers.
I work with someone who will violently shake their salad so the whole floor hears. You know, in a way it grosses me out. I get that it distributes the dressing but still....cool it, I say.
3) Yoga.
Alright I think I'm way unpopular on this one, but in reality, that's not something that seems all that fun to me. If I'm exercising, I like moving. I like the music to push me forward and to help me get lost in the exercise. Yoga just doesn't seem all that fun to me.
4) Game of Thrones
Not something I really can embrace. I think I'm more of a Lord of the Rings type of girl.
5) Award Ceremonies for Actors and Actresses
I used to be into this, but over the last several years, I've lost complete interest in these award ceremonies.
Can you relate to any of these? What are things you have no interest in that other people seem to love?
I have no interest in Instagram, nor Game of Thrones. There's a lot of interest here in yoga- to the point that there are weekly yoga sessions in warm weather on the lawn at our Parliament- but I've never gotten the point to it.ReplyDelete
Oh goodness, yeah me either. A coworker of mine teaches yoga and I just can't embrace it!Delete
I have no interest in Instagram, Game of Thrones and any of the awards shows. I also have little interest in talk shows, something the vast majority of people adore.ReplyDelete
I used to be really into talk shows but have gotten out of really watching them too!Delete
I love Game of Thrones, but the lag time between seasons is tiresome.ReplyDelete
I also don't think yoga would be fun. :-P
Yeah I hear that complaint a lot about the lag time between Game of Thrones :) I wouldn't like that much either!Delete