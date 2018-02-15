15 February 2018

WOW! Blog Tour Announcement: I'm Not Okay by Renee Antonia #BloggersRequired

Posted on 2:05 PM by Nicole Pyles


Looking for a new book to read? Well I'm putting together another book blog tour with WOW! Women on Writing tours and I would love for you to read this book. Or if you simply want to feature the author on your blog via an interview or guest post, that would be amazing too.

Here's a bit about the book:


About the Book
When she wakes up in the morning, the first thing that goes through Alejandra's head is whether or not she will be forced into another anxiety inducing situation. The struggles of being a young adult living with an anxiety- ridden brain becomes too much for Alejandra to deal with. So, with the help of her friends, she forces herself out of the bubble her anxiety has placed her in.  She learns to conquer the fears she once thought would destroy her and learns to rely on herself more than she ever has. 
About the Author
Renee Antonia grew up in the Los Angeles area with four siblings and two wonderful parents. Having such a strong support system enabled her to decide who and what she wanted to be. However, this question haunted her for years, because she couldn't quite pinpoint what exactly she saw herself doing for the rest of her life. She began to read a lot, hoping to find inspiration between the pages of a book. It was at this time that she realized one thing. She loved sharing, reading, and writing. Renee decided that she wanted to be a writer, and since that day, she has taken any steps necessary to achieve that goal. 
You can find Renee Antonia at:
Instagram.com/renee_antonia_
Pinterest.com/writingsbyrenee
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/16771475.Renee_Antonia
---

Book tour starts on April 23rd and lasts through May 21st. Let me know in the comments or send me an email to npyles86@gmail.com if you are interested in taking part!

One more thing you may be interested in: WOW will send an e-mail blast to 40,000+ e-mail subscribers on the tour's launch day with a link to your blog and information about your blog stop. We will also link to your blog on our blog, and promote the stop on our social media accounts. An extra bonus for blog tour hosts.

3 comments:

  That sounds different! I like the cover.

    ReplyDelete
    Replies

    Yeah! Let me know if you'd like to read it and review or feature the author on your blog!

      Delete

  I'd love to participate! This book sounds really interesting

    ReplyDelete

