Never Too Late by B. Lynn Goodwin [My Book Review]

Now, here's a bit about the book:
Book Summary
How does a 62-year-old woman who's never been married find happiness with a two-time widower seeking his third wife on . . .Craigslist!?
Does she throw caution to the wind and relinquish her freedom, or should she take a crash course in compromises?
Author B. Lynn Goodwin tells all and more in Never Too Late. How she was attracted to Richard's clear expectations, his honesty, and his incredible openness. She'd never met anyone like him. Would she recognize love if it knocked on her heart? And could an educated woman be happy moving into a blue-collar world?
Whether you've been single forever, are trapped in an unhappy marriage, or you're simply curious, you'll find secrets to a happy marriage in Never Too Late.
Paperback: 222 Pages
Genre: Memoir
Publisher: Koehler Books (December 20, 2017)
ISBN-10: 1633936082
ISBN-13: 978-1633936089
What I thought
This was a good book for me to read right now. I'm single and just reading this gave me peace about my own journey in the romantic department. First of all, it's excellent writing. And it's told in a way that reads like a story. And this is incredible for me because if I was being honest, I almost never read non-fiction. This captured me though. I couldn't wait to see how Lynn and Richard worked out their relationship and how they would learn to compromise and blend each other's lives. It was raw honesty and it was so inspiring to me.
Second, it's also a really fast read. It's just filled with knowledge and awareness of what will make a relationship work and what it means to make a life together - no matter what your age. So the question remains...is it ever too late for love? I think this book proves the answer is no! It's never too late.
Pick up your copy of Never Too Late by B. Lynn Goodwin. Make sure you purchase it for a friend on Valentine's Day or purchase it for yourself. It's a must read for this year. It really is.
Never Too Late: From Wannabe to Wife at 62 is available for print and eBook at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and IndieBound.
Praise
"A vivid, engaging, and heart-warming tribute to that rare and wonderful thing: a late-in-life
love." - Susan Wittig Albert, Ph.D, author of Loving Eleanor and The General's Women
"A book filled with grace and charm." - Aline Soules, author of Meditation on Woman and Evening Sun
"Very different from any love story you have ever read." - Richard J. Smith, Ph.D., author of Life After Eighty, Once Upon A Christmas, and Musings of an Old Man
"For those who think life has passed them by, take heart, and read B. Lynn Goodwin's book, Never Too Late, an unflinchingly honest, personal tale of love found after 60." - Kate Farrell, Author and co-editor of award-winning anthologies: Times They Were A-Changing: Women Remember the '60s & '70s and Cry of the Nightbird: Writers Against Domestic Violence
About the Author
B. Lynn Goodwin is the owner of Writer Advice, www.writeradvice.com. She’s written You Want Me to Do WHAT? Journaling for Caregivers (Tate Publishing) and Talent (Eternal Press). Talent was short-listed for a Literary Lightbox Award and won a bronze medal in the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards and was a finalist for a Sarton Women’s Book Award.
Her manuscript, Never Too Late: From Wannabe to Wife at 62 was published by Koehler Press on December 20, 2017. Goodwin’s work has appeared in Voices of Caregivers, Hip Mama, Dramatics Magazine, Inspire Me Today, The Sun, Good Housekeeping.com, Purple Clover.com and elsewhere. She is a reviewer and teacher at Story Circle Network, and she is a manuscript coach at Writer Advice. She always has time to write guest blog posts and answer questions. She loves working one on one, trouble-shooting, and helping writers find what works.
I received a copy of the book in exchange for my honest review.
Good review! Thanks for pointing it out.ReplyDelete
Thanks!Delete
Thanks, William. You've read this, right?Delete
I love every review that tells me I write well. I believe it, but we writers are perfectionists. Thank you for your enthusiastic appreciation. I am SO GLAD you liked the book. :::uploading emoticons of flowers . . .if I could:::ReplyDelete
P.S. Your review is also on Amazon, right?ReplyDelete