A Book To Read If You Have a Hard Time Remembering Names

Do you have trouble remembering people's names? I confess whenever I'm introduced to someone at work within seconds their name is out of my head. I would like to be better about this, but in the back of my mind I always figure that I'll pick it up later on. Except I tend to feel bad when they remember mine and I'm like, wow I'm drawing a blank on what yours is.
So I had the opportunity to read a book that I'm so glad that I read. It's called 7 Simple Tricks to Remembering Names.
If you are like me and you have a hard time remembering names, you need to read this book. And actually I already used one of the tips in the book recently and it IMMEDIATELY helped me. Here's what happened, so someone at work accidentally dropped an apple under my desk. And I had been trying to remember their name and I heard someone call this person (the apple person) by their name (it was Ashley) and I'm like, "AHA! Apple Ashley." And that's one of the tips this book suggests. They tell you in the book how to use alliteration to remember names.
And there are so many more tips that will be suitable for any kind person. It's an easy read too and very well written. It also has occasional cute drawings in the book as well, which is always fun to me. The author knows what they are talking about and when you use the tips in the book, I know you will see immediate success.
