Wednesday Hodgepodge - Last Day of January Edition

I stumbled across this weekly challenge by the blog From This Side of the Pond. What better what to join back into the blogging world than joining a weekly writing challenge? I love it! Feels like the blogging days of yore.
Anyways, you basically answer questions posted to the host's website (go here!) and come back to the post and share your thoughts.
1. Speaking of endings....at your wit's end, at loose ends, a dead end, burn the candle at both ends, all's well that end's well, or no end in sight...which 'end' phrase might best be applied to your life lately? Explain.
Ugh, at my wit's end. That's my theme lately. I'd rather not get into why but I'm praying constantly that I am able to get beyond this stage in my life.
2. What was a must have accessory when you were growing up? Did you own one? If so tell us what you remember about it.
One thing I remember was those pencil boxes that were SO popular with Hello Kitty! Anyone else remember those? I had a pink one in 5th grade and I loved it.
3. Something that made you smile yesterday?
For me, right now writing this, yesterday means Monday. So this actually made me smile yesterday! Anyone 90s kids in the room? Remember those old Nickelodeon commercials that had songs? Well here they are if you have forgotten -
4. January 30th is National Croissant Day. Do you like croissants? Sweet or savory? We're having chicken salad for lunch...would you rather have yours served on a croissant, a wrap, a bagel, bread, or a roll of some sort?
Croissants! Ah, well. Hm. So I loved them back in the day, pre-gluten interolance/wheat allergy era. But sadly I can't enjoy them anymore. If I was having chicken salad for lunch, I'd have it in a gluten-free tortilla wrap!
5. Sum up your January in fifteen words or less.
My January has been part of my ongoing process to grow spiritaully and creatively.
6. Insert your own random thought here.
My random thought? I'll end with two songs. One faith song that speaks to me with it's first line, "Truth is I'm tired..."
And then this one from the movie Better off Dead. Wow this guy's laugh in this scene is so funny and I'd love to have this kind of reaction to someone making fun of me!
