The Chalk Man by CJ Tudor - A Book Review

I'm a sucker for a good whodunit. Especially one that spans time. What was an unsolvable mystery in childhood becomes a must-solve mystery as an adult.
That's what happens in The Chalk Man by CJ Tudor. Five friends who stumble upon a mystery that consumes the whole town. We follow along with Eddie and his friends in that weird pre-adolescent stage that can't quite let go of childhood yet isn't ready for adulthood yet. Using their own secret code to talk with each other in chalk, this ends up leading them to the body of a young girl found in the park who's body was dismembered. Nothing was ever really the same after that. It isn't just about a mystery and a murder. It's about morals. What's right and wrong. Faith and hypocrisy. And secrets they all are hiding.
So what did I think? Well, this was a mixed bag for me if I was being completely honest. First, the crux of the mystery - the dead body - didn't really hold me as much as Eddie's desire to discover what happened did. I think it was that, actually. Eddie held me in the story. This main character who eventually became a lonely 40 year old man, who was not quite ready to share the burdens of his own issues with another woman, was a likable character who couldn't leave the past alone. Especially when it lands on his doorstep. I like those kinds of characters. Who just can't let something go.
The thing that I didn't enjoy as much as I probably should have was the way it spanned across time. It jumped back and forth between 1986 and 2018. It was well told in some ways but in other ways breaking it up the way they did left me pulled out of one problem and having to jump in another too much. I almost would have appreciated the section of 1986 as one whole and 2018 as another whole.
As for the ending, both satisfying and unsatisfying in some ways. Loose ends are tied, which is always nice. At the same time, there's a bit of mystery left hanging with the main character that didn't do too much for me.
