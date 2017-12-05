Evidence of Flossing: What We Leave Behind (Book Review)

|Photo by Jennifer Payne
What I love about art and artists is that they see things in a different, personal and unique way. And they take what they see and transform it, photograph it, draw it, write about it so that somehow we can see what they see a bit like they do. And when I read Evidence of Flossing, by Jennifer Payne I was so surprised how beautiful pieces of floss could be.
Here's a bit about the book -
Book Summary:
Would God floss? Do spiders sing? Can you see the Universe in your reflection? Find the answers to these questions in more in this new book by Connecticut writer Jen Payne. Her poems in EVIDENCE OF FLOSSING: WHAT WE LEAVE BEHIND investigate the human condition and its folly, the beauty of our natural world, and the possibility of divine connection. 80 original and vintage photographs include a series of discarded dental flossers that inspired the book's title.
ALA Notable Book author Dale Carlson calls the book "a brilliantly incisive commentary on our simultaneous human sense of beauty and waste and loss."
EVIDENCE OF FLOSSING speaks to the common heart that beats in you and in me, in the woods and on the streets, across oceans and around this planet. It asks us all to consider the effects of our actions and how they influence everything else in the Universe.
What I Thought:
As I hinted at earlier, I was so impressed with this book. It conveyed a beauty and yet sadness at the same time. I could sense the spiritual struggle within the poetry and a reflection of the world around (and the masks society often puts forward). This book is definitely a conversation piece and I can't wait to share it with others.
Be sure to check this book out for yourself and follow Jennifer Payne on the following websites -
Website: https://3chairspublishing.com/
Blog: https://randomactsofwriting.wordpress.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/threechairspub
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ThreeChairsPub
This is part of a larger blog tour so make sure to check out all the stops along the way to see some of Jennifer Payne's guest writing and some more reviews of her book! And be sure to purchase this book on Amazon.
I received the above book in exchange for my honest review and contains an affiliate link for which I will receive small compensation if you purchase the book through my link.
Michelle! Thank you so much for taking the time to read and review EVIDENCE OF FLOSSING. I love your final comments about the book and found myself saying THAT'S IT! THAT'S IT! out loud. You got it! YAY!! xoxoReplyDelete