Burtrum Lee by Mary Maurice [Review]

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! I hope you are excited for the upcoming holiday. For me, I've been reading a lot of mysteries lately and I was so excited to review Burtrum Lee by Mary Maurice. I love a good mystery. That's one of my favorite go to genres. Add onto that a mysterious past and confusing family history? I'm very much into it!
First here's a bit about the book:
Coated with a life of lies and deceit, Burtrum Lee Conner is sick to her stomach. Dozens of times throughout her life the feeling of not being who she is has tormented her. But she kept it to herself, believing that maybe it’s just a chemical imbalance of some kind considering she is one of the first artificially-inseminated babies of the nineteen sixties. Now, there’s more though, something much deeper, much more maniacal than she could have ever imagined. She’s not the first test tube baby at all, but the first….And as for what I thought? I thought this was an excellent thriller. It switches back between the past and the present at times and I thought this aspect was well done. I love how the mystery unfolds and the people that get involved along the way. The characterization is well done too. I think if you are looking for a great read this holiday season, pick up this book. I know you won't be disappointed.
Burtrum Lee Conner, born into a world of scientific mystery, discovers that the life she’s been leading for the past forty years, is the wrong one. Her parent’s Jed and Jane Conner, stealing her as an infant, brought Lee up as their own. Even her devoted grandmother, Clair Conner, kept this secret close to her chest until they were found out. And now, Lee Conner’s biological mother, Katie Lee, wants her back, but not before the diabolical Dr. Stone has his say.
Burtrum Lee is available in ebook and in print on Amazon and Goodreads
About the Author:
When I was a child growing up in the Detroit area, I thought I wanted to be a painter, and then as a teenager the idea of being a musician intrigued me, then as a young adult, I realized that I’m a writer.
After attending Western Michigan University for two party filled years, I decided to leave academia and explore the real world to learn what life is truly about. For fifteen years I’ve traveled the country working in restaurants, writing and doing readings wherever I was welcome.
While living in Minneapolis during my twenties, I was fortunate enough to be tutored by Dr. Jonis Agee, who was at the time head of the creative writing department at St. Catherine’s College in St. Paul. Her lessons were imprinted in me for all of these years, and have influenced my writing ever since.
My adventures landed me in San Diego, Chicago, San Francisco, and Oregon, finally leading me to the Land of Enchantment where I’ve resided since 1994. Living in Santa Fe, and the beauty and isolation that surrounds me, has inspire my creative muse in ways that no other place has. While still working in the hospitality industry, my passion for the craft of writing has never been stronger. And I know with each sentence I write, and every paragraph I compose, my ultimate goal is to find the perfect word.
Keep on bookin!
Find Mary Online:
Website: http://www.marymaurice.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marymauriceauthor/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MMauriceAuthor
Check out the other stops on the tour -
Monday November 13th @ WOW! Women on Writing
Interview & Giveaway
Tuesday, November 14th @ Create Write Now
Mary Maurice is today's guest author at Mari McCarthy's Create Write Now Blog - don't miss this intriguing guest post titled "Moving Beyond Writer's Block " and learn more about Maurice's scientific mystery "Burtrum Lee"
Wednesday, November 15th @ Beverley A. Baird
Beverley A. Baird reads and reviews Mary Maurice's scientific mystery "Burtrum Lee" and shares her thoughts on this page turning novel!
Friday, November 17th @ Bring on Lemons
Crystal Otto reviews Mary Maurice's Scientific Mystery "Burtrum Lee"! – don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about Mary Maurice and find out more about this page turning novel "Burtrum Lee".
Monday, November 20th @ Lisa Haselton
Lisa Haselton interviews Mary Maurice about her scientific mystery "Burtrum Lee".
Tuesday, November 21st @ Margo Dill
Mary Maurice visits the blog of fellow author Margo Dill. Hear from Mary on the topic of: "What's So Hard About Being Nice?" and learn more about Mary's scientific mystery "Burtrum Lee".
Tuesday, November 28th @ Choices with Madeline Sharples
Mary Maurice writes an intriguing guest post at Choices today. She talks about "Keeping Readers Engaged". Don’t miss this post and opportunity to learn about "Burtrum Lee - A Scientific Mystery".
Thursday, November 30th @ Women of Wonder
Ginny at Women of Wonder reviews "Burtrum Lee - A Scientific Mystery" by Mary Maurice and shares her thoughts with readers. Don't miss this exciting blog stop!
Thursday, November 16th @ CMash Loves to ReadToday's guest blogger at CMash Loves to Read is none other than Mary Maurice. Hear from her on the topic of "Finding My Muse." and learn more about her scientific mystery "Burtrum Lee".
Thursday, November 23rd @ Writers Pay it Forward"Who Left the Skunk on the Side of the Road" is today's topic at Writers Pay it Forward as Mary Maurice pens today's guest post and discusses her book "Burtrum Lee - A Scientific Mystery".
I received a copy of this book in exchange for my honest review.
Thanks for pointing this one out!ReplyDelete
Dear William, I hope you enjoy Burtrum Lee when you read it. Let me know what you think? I always appreciate feedback.Delete
Dear Nicole, Thank-you for the wonderful review. I appreciate your kind words, and am glad you enjoyed Burtrum Lee.ReplyDelete