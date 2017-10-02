Monday Morning Inspiration - A Weekly Writing Prompt

It's October 1st! That means we are headed into the time of year where leaves turn beautiful colors, the air turns chilly, and pumpkin spice everything is being sold everywhere. This time of year is inspiring to me and so I thought I would take advantage of that and re-start my weekly writing prompt. In case you missed it, check out last week's prompt. Be sure to visit the comment section there, because Angela from WOW! Women on Writing gave such an excellent response! And here's a link to my response to this prompt I just posted yesterday - Let Me Come In.
And now onto this week's prompt! The basic rules are as follows - you get a photo and five words and your story must feature both in some way. I don't have a word limit at all (max or minimum words), so you can respond as short or as long as you see fit.
The Photo (all photos in these prompts have a creative commons license)
The Words:
|photo credit: DaveR1988 Reyjkavik Mysterious door via photopin (license)
Abnormally
Blinks
Soul
Apartment
Guidebook
If you happen to write a response to this on your blog, I'd love to come by and check it out. I've included a link up so make sure to add your link to this (or in the comments if it doesn't show up for you!). And then I'll add a link to your story in next week's prompt!
Happy writing!
That's a challenge!ReplyDelete