Monday Morning Inspiration: A Creative Writing Prompt

Alright everyone, let's try something not-so-new. Some time ago I did a writing prompt for my blog! It was a great way to be creative for the week and flex creative muscles even when I wasn't really feeling it. Then I decided to step away from it because I just wasn't feeling like blogging anymore at all. Now I'm back again and trying to get active into the blogging community as well as with my own writing. And this is an excellent way to start.
So, this is my weekly writing prompt. You'll get one photo and five words. The only rule is that you must use all five words in your prompt response and you can use the photo provided in any way you think it applies to your story, poem, etc.
Okay you guys, here is the photo (Creative Commons License)
|photo credit: Massimo Accarino via photopin (license)
And here's the five words to use (chosen at random thanks to this site)
Gateway
Wolf
Tragic
Switch
Armchair
I would love to see what you come up with if you decide to respond! I'll do what I did last time and give everyone a week. So by next Monday morning, everyone will get a new photo and new words. If you decide to respond to this prompt, come back here and post a link to your post. I'll come by and check it out!
Happy writing!
Great idea! I like a prompt challenge, but haven't done one for a while. Might be too busy this week but I'll be back. I tweeted it for you. Hope you get some suitably creepy stories out of this one!ReplyDelete
Oh thank you for sharing! I hope you respond! I'd love to see what you write!Delete