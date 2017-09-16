Hey Writers, Would You Join a Blog Share?

photo credit: wuestenigel to do list via photopin (license)
Would you be interested in joining a weekly blog share?
I'm thinking it would be a great way for bloggers to come together to share what they've posted that week and just come by and visit each others blogs and comment. I know there are probably a ton of things out there like that, but I'm a DIY kind of lady, so that's why I thought to do this myself.
I guess the idea would be that if you leave your link, go by and check out the other links in the post, assuming it's not a huge list of blogs.
Maybe one day I'll bring back a writing prompt. So let's get started! I've included my own link below and go ahead and add yours. I'll come by and say hi!
