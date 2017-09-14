Book of the Month Subscription Deal Alert - FREE Stephen King Book

This post contains affiliate links for which I will receive small compensation if you purchase through my link.
Anyone really into Book of the Month clubs? I love the opportunity to try out a book I may not have picked for myself. I've tried Book of the Month before and I really love the program. First of all, you can pick from a few selections of books when the new month is coming along. Plus the book is usually chosen by a well known person or celebrity and you can get some cool insights into who they are.
Anyways, I wanted to share this deal with you happening with Book of the Month Club. If you become a member of the Book of the Month club, you get a FREE Stephen King book. How amazing is that? You will get a copy of the book, "Sleeping Beauties" by Stephen King. And it sounds like an incredible book. It answers the question - what happens if women disappeared off the face of the earth?
Get your subscription today and get a copy of the book by using the word KING coupon code. Purchase Now. You must order a subscription for two or three months in order to get the book free.
