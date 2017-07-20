The Chalk Artist: A Book Review [And Giveaway!]

So, over the heatwave that hit Oregon with a blast a couple of weeks ago, I hibernated away into my air conditioned room with my newly arrived book, The Chalk Artist. Worked out great too because I didn't have great WiFi access.
The Chalk Artist is about a teacher who meets a guy, Collin, who works at a bar, who just so happens to be a brilliant chalk artist. And Nina isn't just any high school English teacher, she is also the daughter of a brilliant game designer and wants to introduce Collin to her father. Alongside this story is the character Aidan who is obsessed with this game and becomes addicted to this virtual world. Meanwhile his twin sister Diana is trying to find out who she really is, get into shape, and process all this craziness going on around her.
One incredible feature to the book is how vivid the setting of the game was as as the real world the characters lived in. I was so impressed by it. As Aidan plays, you get to see what he sees. In fact, I wish I could play a game like this - that's how vivid this is.
Then you also get imagery of Collin's art. You can see it. And you realize how talented he is. So, you really cheer for him as he gets involved with the game Nina's father created. At first you are rooting for him to be successful in this company, but then after a while you think....is this really right for him?
Oddly this wasn't a book I would have selected on my own, but it turned out to be a nice surprise. I enjoyed each of the characters. Nina, for her struggles as a teacher and wanting to make a difference in the world. I liked Collin for his desire to make good art and find his way in this intense, Google-like atmosphere of a game company. Then I like Aidan's intense, misguided passion for this virtual world. Then I liked Diana for her self-improvements and driven nature to get out of the old life she had and into a new one. Each character is complicated and has issues like regular people and that made them even more endearing.
Overall I think this is a fantastic summer read. If you are going to the beach, you will not be disappointed. Again I may not have thought to seek this out on my own, so this was a book that was out of my usual selection. At times, I worried it would be a little aimless, but towards the end I was glad I read it.
