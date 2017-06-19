Akeldama by RD Meyer [My Book Review]

I'm always so impressed when a blogger I've followed for several years is publishing a book! It's so exciting! And so I was so happy to hear that RD Meyer is publishing his book and even more excited to review it.
As summer begins, I'm definitely itching for books a bit outside my comfort zone and RD Meyer's book Akeldama was definitely the book for that. First, it's about vampires. But that's putting it lightly. These aren't your average vampires. It's about vampires with these intense super powers and aren't at all the kind you might usually see. Seth, the main character, is a vampire hunter with the Catholic Church when he finds out that these other vampire exists...well, he ends up having to partner with the very vampires he's been fighting against for a bigger cause.
This book was definitely intense and not what I would say is a "beach read." It's actually been a very long time since I've read a vampire novel and so this was so much new territory for me. Since the vampire hunters are working under the Catholic Church, there was definitely some religious aspects in the novel (made me a little uncomfortable as I've gotten closer to my faith).
This book also had some vivid violent moments. I sometimes had to skim past some of the more gruesome scenes. However, I thought the character development of the vampires, especially Maxwell, was very strong. I liked the vampire hunter Seth, although he was very focused on his personal mission and I thought that maybe got in the way a bit of getting to know him and his past closely enough.
If you are into vampire novels OR you want to step outside your comfort zone, read this book. You will be glad you did! You can purchase this book on Amazon for $3.99
And also be sure to follow RD Meyers blog, it's definitely very much about his personal journey as a write and it's worth reading!
I received a copy of the above book in exchange for my honest review.
add link to this -http://rdmeyerwrites.blogspot.com/2017/05/catholics-mormons.html
Great review and thanks for the tip! It's good to see there's still something new being done with the vampire genre.ReplyDelete
Cool cover, and excellent review!ReplyDelete