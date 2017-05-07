Why I Keep a Blog (And How Hard it is to Keep One)

|photo credit: Chaitanyabn Wheel via photopin (license)
While I'm waiting for Instacart to finish my grocery order, I decided to peruse the blogs I'm following. I'll be honest, it's been a tremendously long time since I've read other people's blogs. Not so much for selfish reasons, but I've been under a lot of stress these past few years and it's just not on my mind to read blogs. I do keep up my own as much as I can! So that's something.
Yet, when I started looking for new posts to read, I was so surprised to see that the first handful of blogs I checked out either didn't exist anymore or hadn't been updated in over 6 months or more.
And you know, I totally get it. It's hard to maintain a blog. First, you need stuff to say. And if life isn't going your way or if you under a LOT of stress. It's VERY hard to think of new things to say. And that's putting it lightly.
Then if you don't have anyone reading it or commenting, it's even harder to keep a blog up.
But for me, I've kept mine up. Why? I don't know. I can't let it go. It's not grown where I have envisioned it would. And it's not taking me where I thought I would go with it (I don't think they'd make a movie of my blog heh heh). Yet, it's a space. A potential platform to share my thoughts with the blogiverse, even if it's a few small planets around me.
Today, I dusted off my blog and just wanted to write something a bit outside of my usual book review. Instacart is done shopping and now I'm off to prepare for Monday, as much as I don't want to. And my blog has a renewed feeling again. Now I want to go and see who's blog I can read and comment on.
It's hard to be a blog without a writer behind it. Sort of like an abandoned amusement park or something. So much potential, yet it won't go anywhere when there isn't someone to grow it.
I know some people who were blogging when I started have pretty much let it go. It's different with photoblogging- there's no shortage of material, and one gets comments more.ReplyDelete
This is true! I need to become a photo blogger! All I need is the camera and the skills :)Delete
Gee, you've been blogging for a long time! I haven't been around nearly as long, and I've still seen a lot of blog(ger)s come and go. Many of them have been great blogs, but then the person gets too busy or their priorities change and the posts stop. It can be sad. I hope you find interesting things to read!ReplyDelete