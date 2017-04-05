The House by Simon Lelic - My Review

|IMG Obtained from Net Galley
What if your perfect home turned out to be the scene of the perfect crime?My Review
Londoners Jack and Syd moved into the house a year ago. It seemed like their dream home: tons of space, the perfect location, and a friendly owner who wanted a young couple to have it. So when they made a grisly discovery in the attic, Jack and Syd chose to ignore it. That was a mistake. Because someone has just been murdered. Right outside their back door. And now the police are watching them...
When I started this book, I thought it would be a ghost story. Although you have some haunted characters, this isn't quite a ghost story. It starts out with the couple writing their stories about what has happened since they moved into their new house. Jack starts out focusing on the house and the discoveries he has made since they arrived. Following his initial reaction to the house, Sydney talks about this girl she befriends named Elsie. This book is a close first person account about this couple's experience and at first it's as if you are privy to a private conversation and that is what makes this so unique.
One really incredible piece about this book is how you piece together what's going on in this couple's life. I don't want to give anything away, but I will tell you that it's about how the past will catch up to the future. For any horror story or haunted house story fan, this book does remind us all - be wary of an old house with a great deal.
I'm also a fan of good endings and will never give the ending away, but I was highly pleased with house this story ended too. The only troubling part is Sydney goes over some abuse she handled as a kid by her father and that was almost too vivid and cruel for me to read. I actually had to skip through that.
I highly recommend this story and you will not regret reading it!
Right now it's going to be published later this year, so add this to your reading list on GoodReads.
