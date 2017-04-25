25 April 2017

I Found You by Lisa Jewell [Book Review]

Posted on 6:00 AM by Nicole Michelle | 2 comments
IMG Via Amazon
Oh this book you guys. It starts out with three different perspectives - Alice, Lily and Graham and his family from 1993. Alice meets a guy on the beach who has no idea who he is. He has amnesia. Being the kind to take in strangers, she invites him home to live in her rentable shed as he puts together his forgotten life (he refused to go to the police). Then you have Lily. Lily has a missing husband. He didn't come home from work that night. She's at a loss, because she doesn't know anyone in this new country and she begins to realize she knows very little about her husband. Then you have Graham. Graham is living in 1993 and is on holiday with his parents and little sister in this beach town (the very beach town that Alice will live in). Well, everything is all fine and normal until they meet Mark who takes a liking to Graham's little sister Kristy.

The connections in this story aren't as obvious as you may think. When I first started reading this book I thought, oh of course Alice found Lily's husband, right? Well I will let you figure this out by reading this, but the way this story weaves it's tale story captured me. It did take me a little bit to get used to the idea of three different perspectives (I am never a huge fan of that) but it worked out to be an exciting way to figure out what was going on. The connection between the past and the present and all of these families becomes even stronger as the thriller continues. I like each character for unique reasons - Alice, for her dysfunction; Lily for her desperate need for everything with her husband to turn out okay; and Graham for his youthful, but outright suspicion of this new stranger in his family's life.

I absolutely didn't expect what is to come in this story and I'm glad I didn't. I love when the story is a mystery towards the end. The vivid scene of this beach town is also real for the story and I felt like I could imagine the restaurants, the crowd, and the beach. I don't like giving away an ending and I won't of course but I was VERY satisfied with how things turned out. Endings matter a lot to me and this was a good one. I could easily see this made into a movie and I can't wait to see if that is the case.

If you are looking for a thriller to read during your holiday season, you should check this book out. It's now available on Amazon for purchase. Be sure to add it to your Good Reads list! 

I received a copy of this book from NetGalley in exchange for my honest review.

2 comments:

I love comments! The good, the bad, and the ugly, so tell me what you have to say! And if you like what you read (or at least find yourself entertained), follow my blog to read more. Although I'm not always able to respond to comments immediately, I appreciate every one of them.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

LinkWithin

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

AddThis

All Blog Posts Belong to Nicole Pyles. Powered by Blogger.