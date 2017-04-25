I Found You by Lisa Jewell [Book Review]

|IMG Via Amazon
The connections in this story aren't as obvious as you may think. When I first started reading this book I thought, oh of course Alice found Lily's husband, right? Well I will let you figure this out by reading this, but the way this story weaves it's tale story captured me. It did take me a little bit to get used to the idea of three different perspectives (I am never a huge fan of that) but it worked out to be an exciting way to figure out what was going on. The connection between the past and the present and all of these families becomes even stronger as the thriller continues. I like each character for unique reasons - Alice, for her dysfunction; Lily for her desperate need for everything with her husband to turn out okay; and Graham for his youthful, but outright suspicion of this new stranger in his family's life.
I absolutely didn't expect what is to come in this story and I'm glad I didn't. I love when the story is a mystery towards the end. The vivid scene of this beach town is also real for the story and I felt like I could imagine the restaurants, the crowd, and the beach. I don't like giving away an ending and I won't of course but I was VERY satisfied with how things turned out. Endings matter a lot to me and this was a good one. I could easily see this made into a movie and I can't wait to see if that is the case.
If you are looking for a thriller to read during your holiday season, you should check this book out. It's now available on Amazon for purchase. Be sure to add it to your Good Reads list!
I received a copy of this book from NetGalley in exchange for my honest review.
