An Excellent Subscription for Bookworms

April is here! And you know, if you are a bookworm or if you know a bookworm, you should sign up for the "Book of the Month" subscription service. Here's why it's a stand out service:
1) You can choose which book you want to read for the month before they mail it out.
2) It's inexpensive! For example right now they have an April promotion for a 1-month subscription, for only $5! You can purchase a 3 month subscription for $9.99 per month AND you get a free tote.
3) Really cool people select the books for the month! For example, Tyler Coates (culture editor at GQ) and Glory Edim (Owner of popular blog Well Read Black Girl) as judges this April.
So I think you should sign up. I've used it before and every time I'm always surprised by the book selection and also you can some fun little trinkets too like a bookmark or something extra special like that.
