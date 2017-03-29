More of Me by Kathryn Evans [Book Review]

About the Book (Courtesy of NetGalley)
"Teva goes to school, studies for her exams, and spends time with her friends. To the rest of the world, she’s a normal teenager. But when she goes home, she’s anything but normal. Due to a genetic abnormality, Teva unwillingly clones herself every year. And lately, home has become a battleground. When boys are at stake, friends are lost, and lives are snatched away, Teva has a fight on her hands—a fight with herself. As her birthday rolls around, Teva is all too aware that time is running out. She knows that the next clone will soon seize everything she holds dear. Desperate to hang on to her life, Teva decides to find out more about her past . . . and uncovers lies that could either destroy her or set her free."
My Opinion
Oh this book was WEIRD you guys. But you know? Not in a bad way. So you have a girl with a bunch of sisters, all ages. But they aren't really sisters. They're versions of her. So this girl, Teva, who is about to turn 16 (and face another transformation) is battling like crazy to keep her life. Because she knows the second she gets near her next birthday, she'll split apart again and a new version of her will come out.
While she's balancing out THIS horrific thought, she's also battling her younger self. The one who is 15, who wants her life back. It's a complicated roller coaster although it's also filled with typical things that happen to us as teenagers - from trying to figure out what we want to do with our life, to finding a boyfriend and keeping a boyfriend, maintaining friendships, and learning how to explain around the weirdness of our personal life. Really if you have a teen who struggles feeling like they're weird, or their life is weird, or your inner teen STILL struggles with feeling weird, you need to read this book. Any one of us who ever looked back on our younger selves and wondered what on earth we were thinking needs to read this book. It does have some slow parts that I thought dragged, but overall, it's a really cool and very DIFFERENT kind of read. It's not overly science fiction, not too young adult either, it's a great balance and you're sure to enjoy it.
Purchase now on Amazon. Or add it to your must read list on Good Reads.
I received this book via Netgalley in exchange for my honest review.
While she's balancing out THIS horrific thought, she's also battling her younger self. The one who is 15, who wants her life back. It's a complicated roller coaster although it's also filled with typical things that happen to us as teenagers - from trying to figure out what we want to do with our life, to finding a boyfriend and keeping a boyfriend, maintaining friendships, and learning how to explain around the weirdness of our personal life. Really if you have a teen who struggles feeling like they're weird, or their life is weird, or your inner teen STILL struggles with feeling weird, you need to read this book. Any one of us who ever looked back on our younger selves and wondered what on earth we were thinking needs to read this book. It does have some slow parts that I thought dragged, but overall, it's a really cool and very DIFFERENT kind of read. It's not overly science fiction, not too young adult either, it's a great balance and you're sure to enjoy it.
Purchase now on Amazon. Or add it to your must read list on Good Reads.
I received this book via Netgalley in exchange for my honest review.
This seems like a book for our monthly book club to read and discuss. I like the that it feels different then the regular ol' story line of every other book out there.ReplyDelete
That sounds like an intriguing concept!ReplyDelete