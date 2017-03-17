Gone Without a Trace by Mary Torjussen [Review]

That's the case for Hannah who came home to find her boyfriend, Matt gone. She can't figure out why he left but despite the urging of her best friend she can't let it go either. He couldn't have just left her. She's sure of it. And thus begins and obsessive journey to find her boyfriend. She even risks her job to find him.
This was an enticing thriller although a tad unbelievable at times. With how driven she is at work, I couldn't wrap my head around her willingness to potentially give that up to search for boyfriend. But still that didn't stop me from being really into finding this guy and also guessing along the way for why he was likely missing. I even went the sci-fi route at times! And when the ending came around I was bit thrown, but it did make me think. I also wish there were more instances of foreshadowing of the potential reason why Matt went missing. Overall though this was an excellent thriller and despite some flaws I would say it is worthy of three and a half stars. If you liked Girl on the Train, you will enjoy this. It reminded me a lot of that book.
This book will be available to purchase on Amazon very soon so make sure you remember to buy it!
I received a copy of this book from Netgalley in exchange for my honest review.
The premise sounds intriguing! Excellent review.ReplyDelete