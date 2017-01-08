Nightmares, Edited by Ellen Datlow [A Review] #AmReading

I'm a huge fan of short story collections these days. I've gotten more into writing my own short fiction lately so I always love reading stories that I can reflect on for inspiration. I am especially a huge fan of the creepy ones.
With the short story collection, Nightmares edited by Ellen Datlow, you have a strong collection of short stories that will disturb you long after they are over. It contains twenty four stories and each one unique and disturbing in it's own way. One in particular called, "The Clay Party," I read during my commute home that left me with a queasy stomach that reminded me a bit of the "Donner Party" with an extremely morbid and weird twist.
Another story, "Dead Sea Fruit" stayed with me. It's a story about a man who turned young men and women's tongues into something that left a horrible ash taste that rendered them unable to eat. The relationship between him and new dentist becomes curious when he refuses to kiss her.
As with all short story collections, some I couldn't connect with and others I found much too gruesome for me to really enjoy. But this is a fantastic collection of short stories that I think is worthy of your reading throughout this dreary cold January. Isn't it a fantastic way to get through this endless winter?
So, Friday the 13th is just next week so if you want to creep yourself out next weekend, I highly recommend purchasing this collection of short stories. It'll definitely stay with you long after it's over (and those are my favorite kind of books!).
Purchase now on Amazon. Visit the publisher's website for more details.
