14 November 2016

Virtual Scavenger Hunt - You're Invited! (Have Fun, Win Prizes!)

Posted on 4:28 PM by Nicole Michelle | 2 comments
I'm doing something a little bit different this time!



Next Sunday running from about 12pm PST with winners announced around 5pm PST, there will be a "Virtual Scavenger Hunt"! And I really hope you will join me. It will be easy to participate and each question you answer is an entry to win a $50 Starbucks Gift Card!

Make sure you join me over on my Facebook page here.

It will be about Suzanne Eglington's newest book, "Beckham 101" and I can't wait for you guys to get to know this book! If you missed out on the Twitter Party I had over this past weekend, this is a great chance to know the book.

Make sure you let me know in the comments if you are joining in! I hope to see you there!

Disclaimer:  I have been compensated to host this event. I am not eligible for prizes.
Categories: ,

2 comments:

  1. I shall check your facebook link tomorrow.

    ReplyDelete

  2. Sounds like fun! If I have any steam left, I'll have to come check in. (Running a blog tour can take it out of you, eh?)

    ReplyDelete

I love comments! The good, the bad, and the ugly, so tell me what you have to say! And if you like what you read (or at least find yourself entertained), follow my blog to read more. Although I'm not always able to respond to comments immediately, I appreciate every one of them.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

LinkWithin

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

AddThis

All Blog Posts Belong to Nicole Pyles. Powered by Blogger.