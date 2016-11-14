Virtual Scavenger Hunt - You're Invited! (Have Fun, Win Prizes!)

I'm doing something a little bit different this time!
Next Sunday running from about 12pm PST with winners announced around 5pm PST, there will be a "Virtual Scavenger Hunt"! And I really hope you will join me. It will be easy to participate and each question you answer is an entry to win a $50 Starbucks Gift Card!
Make sure you join me over on my Facebook page here.
It will be about Suzanne Eglington's newest book, "Beckham 101" and I can't wait for you guys to get to know this book! If you missed out on the Twitter Party I had over this past weekend, this is a great chance to know the book.
Make sure you let me know in the comments if you are joining in! I hope to see you there!
Disclaimer: I have been compensated to host this event. I am not eligible for prizes.
Next Sunday running from about 12pm PST with winners announced around 5pm PST, there will be a "Virtual Scavenger Hunt"! And I really hope you will join me. It will be easy to participate and each question you answer is an entry to win a $50 Starbucks Gift Card!
Make sure you join me over on my Facebook page here.
It will be about Suzanne Eglington's newest book, "Beckham 101" and I can't wait for you guys to get to know this book! If you missed out on the Twitter Party I had over this past weekend, this is a great chance to know the book.
Make sure you let me know in the comments if you are joining in! I hope to see you there!
Disclaimer: I have been compensated to host this event. I am not eligible for prizes.
I shall check your facebook link tomorrow.ReplyDelete
Sounds like fun! If I have any steam left, I'll have to come check in. (Running a blog tour can take it out of you, eh?)ReplyDelete