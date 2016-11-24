Book of the Month - Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals! #AmReading #Books

**This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.
The best gift for a bookworm is a gift of books. What better way to do that with a "Book of the Month" club gift? Well, if you are hounding down the deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, well you should check out what "Book of the Month" has to offer this year!
This limited time #TreatYourself offer is only for November 25th THROUGH 27th and when you purchase a gift subscription you can get 50% off a 3-month membership AND also receive a free book and tote. Don't you just love receiving when you give? Purchase Now
And for #CyberMonday ONLY, you can get 50% off a 3-month subscription and receive a free book and tote along with it. Awesome, huh? Purchase Now.
I personally tried out the Book of the Month (check out my review here) and I think it's such a cool way to find new books recommended by some pretty famous people sometimes AND you even get to talk about this book with the people who chose the book (they're sometimes famous!)
Thanks for the suggestion!ReplyDelete
