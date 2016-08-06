Lisa Unger's Ink & Bone - A Book Review #AmReading

About the Book (Courtesy of Publisher)
In this explosive psychological thriller by New York Times bestselling author Lisa Unger, a young woman’s mysterious gift forces her into the middle of a dangerous investigation of a little girl’s disappearance.
For as long as she can remember, twenty-year-old Finley Montgomery has been able to see into the future. She dreams about events before they occur and sees beyond the physical world, unconsciously using her power to make supernatural things happen.
But Finley can’t control these powers—and there’s only one person who can help. So Finley moves to The Hollows, a small town in upstate New York where her grandmother lives, a renowned seer who can finally teach Finley how to use her gift.
A gift that is proving to be both a blessing and a curse, as Finley lands in the middle of a dangerous investigation involving a young girl who has been missing for ten months and the police have all but given up hope.
With time running out there’s only so much Finley can do as The Hollows begins to reveal its true colors. As she digs deeper into the town and its endless layers, nothing is what it seems. But one thing is clear: The Hollows gets what it wants, no matter what.
What I Thought
When I first started reading the book, I thought the language was a little flowery. Then I really started getting involved in the thriller and getting to know, Finley, a young seer who lives with her grandmother Eloise, and who fights and resists against the abilities she's had since a child (of course those with a powerful gift resist it!) Alongside getting to know Finley, you also get to know a family who has been dealing with their missing child, a young girl who got taken in the middle of a family hike.
When the connection is made between Finley and this family (thanks to the help a doubtful detective named Jones) the book got really exciting. Along with Finley's point of view, you also get the point of view of the young girl who was taken and you experience what she experiences in horrid conditions. Although that part of it isn't overdone (which I appreciate).
This is a memorable book that hints of a sequel, which I am really hoping will happen. I enjoyed the character Finley, although I was mildly annoyed at the whole 'I'm gifted and hate it' type of thing that seems to always happen with those who have special gifts like hers (at least most of the time in the literary world). The characterization of the couple, Merri Gleason and Wolf dealing with the missing daughter was powerful, and you felt a love and connection to the whole family (even the scoundrel husband who was cheating on his wife).
I've read Lisa Unger books before and this one definitely didn't disappoint. The setting wasn't as vivid as the story line and the characters, despite the fact that the "Hollows" as the town was called, played an important part of the mystery. Some of the paranormal parts seemed to be a bit overdone to me, but I didn't mind because I do like that kind of stuff anyways. I think it's a great summer read - not too dark but definitely a mystery you won't want to put down. Buy now on Amazon.com or Barnes and Noble.
I received this book via NetGalley in exchange for my honest review.
Good review. The premise sounds intriguing.ReplyDelete
The story sounds quite interesting!ReplyDelete