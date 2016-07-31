The Assassin Game by Kristy McKay #AmReading #BookReview

I had the chance to review this young adult thriller called the Assassin Game!
About the Book (Courtesy of the Publisher)
Who will be left after lights out?
At Cate's isolated boarding school, Killer is more than a game- it's an elite secret society. Members must avoid being "Killed" during a series of thrilling pranks, and only the Game Master knows who the "Killer" is. When Cate's finally invited to join the Assassins' Guild, she know it's her ticket to finally feeling like she belongs.
But when the game becomes all too real, the school threatens to shut it down. Cate will do anything to keep playing and save the Guild. But can she find the real assassin before she's the next target?
What I Thought
I enjoyed this book! I thought it took me a few chapters to really get into it. You first get introduced to Cate when she's taken by classmate's to kick off the beginning of a game they call "Killer" (what could go wrong with that kind of game, right?). She has to go through a pretty gross initiation into this exclusive game along with three other kids getting initiated into the game.
Then comes along a guy from her past, a guy named Vaughan that she last saw when she was 8 years old and changes the dynamic of the game and how things end going for Cate and her friends. I really really liked this character a lot. In fact, he was my favorite character. He reminds me of a guy I once knew in high school actually.
As for the setting was an isolated coastal island that is set in Europe. It's rocky, beachy, cold feeling. I thought the setting was vivid enough to make it feel real but wasn't an important factor to the story.
For the plot line, I thought it got to be very exciting when the game really started and especially got excited when there was a real threat that begun for the students playing the game. I'm a sucker for a traditional whodunit as I love seeing if I guess right and of course, I usually am NOT right. But it was still fun and this book kept me guessing (my suspect list was not right at all!).
There was a little romance that occured in the book, it was a perfect amount without making it distract from the suspense. Also being that this is a young adult book, if you are a parent considering recommending this, the romance doesn't go beyond kissing and handholding.
Overall, I'd give this about three and a half stars. Which is not bad at all for me! I think there were some slowish parts, but overall, I think this an exciting young adult thriller perfect for YOU and the teen/pre-teen in your life you want to recommend this to.
You can purchase this book on Amazon (it's titled as the "Killer Game") or Barnes and Noble.
I received this book courtesy of NetGalley in exchange for my honest review.
