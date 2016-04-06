Chat with Author Nathan Rollins & Win Prizes! #AnyMeansNecessary

Ready to join me again for another Twitter Party?
This time I will be chatting with author Nathan Rollins about his exciting new book, "By Any Means Necessary." You will be SO glad you joined in, this sounds really good.
Twin sisters. One brutally murdered. The other returning home. The police are doing nothing. And a killer is playing a game. He killed her sister to get her home. He wanted a challenge. He wanted a target who could fight back. Can she find the killer and do what needs to be done? Or will he win his twisted game.
About the Book
About the Party
The party will be on April 24th at 2pm PST and make sure you use the hashtag #AnyMeansNecessary so I know you are joining in.
If you haven't joined in a Twitter Party before, particularly ones with authors, I'll be asking Nathan some questions about his book and his writing process and then I'll be asking the participants some questions (meaning YOU) and you will get the chance to win prizes. PLUS you will have the chance to ask Nathan some of your own questions too!
Here's some of the prizes -
Grand Prize - $15 Amazon Gift Card
5 Winners - $10 Amazon Gift Card
Make sure you RSVP below so I know you're joining in on the fun! Plus, be sure you are following me @BeingTheWriter on Twitter as well as author Nathan Rollins @Nathan_Rollins1. Enter your Twitter user name, link to your Twitter account home page, and your email (see how I've done it below). Also by RSVP'ing I'll be tweeting you a reminder to join in before the party starts, so you won't miss it!
And make sure you click the tweet below so I know you are joining in on the fun!
Chat with @BeingTheWriter & @Nathan_Rollins1 about his book #AnyMeansNecessary at 4/24 at 2pm PST RSVP to win prizes http://theworldofmyimagination.blogspot.com/2016/04/chat-with-author-nathan-rollins-win.html
Here are some disclaimers -
