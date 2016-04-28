Book Thought of the Day - Will Justice Be Done? #AmReading

I decided to try out a new feature to my blog and see how well this goes. I'm currently reading "All Things Cease to Appear" by Elizabeth Brundage. And I'm nearing the end of the book. The process of reading this book has been entirely revolving around, "Will the person who did this get away with it?"
You get to see first hand what this killer is doing and how he manages to get away with it, even when someone gets close to finding out. He STILL manages to get away. Well, the end of the book has jumped ahead about 20 years and now I'm plagued with that question still, "Will the killer get away with it?"
When I'm reading a book like this, when you have very little sympathy for the killer and what he does, I find that I'm so afraid that somehow this person will get away with it. Reading this book has been quite the ride too because it starts out with you know who died, yet you are following along her story and life for the rest of the book. It has some other complications thrown in of course and it is more than just a murder mystery book. It seems to be about the plight of the unhappy if I was being honest.
I sure hope it doesn't turn out the way I fear it will. But we'll see. I'll make sure to write my review once I'm done with the book.
By the way, I got this book through the Book of the Month club which I am now partnered up with in their affiliate program.
Until then, what are you reading? I would love a suggestion!
It sounds like an intriguing read.ReplyDelete
I haven't been reading much these days, at one time I was an avid reader, but things change. But this book might get me started again. Thanks for your thoughts.ReplyDelete
Sounds like an interesting book and one I would really enjoy reading.ReplyDelete