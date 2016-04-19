Book of the Month Club - A Great Subscription for Book Lovers [Coupon Inside!] #AmReading

I am so excited to share with you my experience with the Book of the Month Club. I'm always an enormous fan of monthly subscriptions and so I was so happy to hear that Book of the Month Club does exist and it's very cool. How it works is they have a celebrity judge who selects the book for that month. It creates a personalized experience and I always feel like a person's book choices say something about them. So I'm always so happy to get some insight into the book selections of the judge, especially if it's someone I recognize!
Like this past March, the books section editor of the Oprah Magazine chose the book I'm currently reading, "All Things Cease to Appear." by Elizabeth Brundange . What's cool is that she gives an atmosphere to the book and let's you know why you should read it and why she likes it. She really sold me on this book in particular. Read what she said about the book here.
Best of all, if you want just more than the one book, you can also ADD books to your monthly book delivery for the additional price of $9.99 per book, which is especially cool if another book caught your eye that you had the chance to choose from.
I got to select my next book and I absolutely can't wait to receive it next month. Price-wise, I think this makes an excellent gift for a book lover. If I were buying me a gift, I'd get me this! Hehe. It's about $44.97 for a 3 month subscription and I'd say it's worth it.
What's really cool is as that you can discuss the book with the book judge! I think that's so awesome! Most importantly, though, be sure you don't read so far down because some of the comments give away the story line.
Of course, with any book recommendations, there is always a chance you won't like the book. I'd recommend this subscription for people who consider themselves an avid reader and can enjoy just about any book, which that's how I think of myself. Not everyone is like that, though! But this is still a very cool gift to give to a bookworm, I think.
I am happy to say that you can also receive 30% off a 3-month subscription if you purchase using the code MAY30! Purchase now.
This post contains affiliate links for which if you purchase through my link I will receive small compensation. I also received a complimentary 3-month subscription in exchange for my honest review.
I belonged to The Book Of The Month Club for years, but stopped when we moved a few years ago. I need to think about taking another look at it!ReplyDelete
Sounds pretty cool!ReplyDelete
Thanks for pointing it out, Nicole!ReplyDelete