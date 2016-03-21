Chat with Author James Thibeault and Win Prizes [Twitter Party!] #DeaconsFolly

I am so excited to announce we have another Twitter party coming up! I'll be chatting with the author of the book Deacon's Folly by James Thibeault and this book is really good. I can't wait to hear what he says about it!
About the Book Deacon's Folly
When a backwoods town has a barbecue, it's to mock a teenage boy who nailed himself to a tree house. While Devon’s not the brightest bulb and has no recollection of his childhood, he’s a kind soul who seems friendly enough. Still, the whole town despises him. Only the new deacon in town takes sympathy towards the boy and is determined to discover Devon’s forgotten past, and the reason why it is never discussed.
About the Party
The party will be on April 3rd at 2pm PST and we will be using the hashtag #DeaconsFolly.
If you haven't joined in a Twitter party before, you will have the chance to chat with the author about his book as well as win some prizes! Here's what you can win -
Grand Prize - $25 Amazon Gift Card
Second Prize - $10 Starbucks Gift Card
Third Prize - $5 iTunes Gift Card
Fourth Prize - free eBook copy of Deacon's Folly
Make sure you RSVP so I know you'll be coming! Enter your Twitter user name, link to your Twitter account home page, and your email (see how I've done it below). Also by RSVP'ing I'll be tweeting you a reminder to join in before the party starts, so you won't miss it! Make sure you follow me @BeingTheWriter and the author at @DeaconsFolly1.
Can't wait for the party to check out James Thibeault's book? Click this link to purchase on Barnes and Noble and Amazon.
Here's some disclaimers -
Winners to be announced throughout the Twitter Party. I am not responsible for shipping the prizes to the winner. Selections of winners are random and based on whether or not the participant has participated in Twitter party and include hashtag # in their tweets in response to questions asked of participants throughout the party. Prize winners will be announced throughout the Twitter Party and must follow necessary directions to claim prize. Please only RSVP once. Multiple RSVPs will not increase chances to win prizes. I have been compensated to host this Twitter party. I am not eligible for prizes.
An interesting premise!ReplyDelete
Wouldn't want to live in that town. Sounds like a bunch of bullies.ReplyDelete