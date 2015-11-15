The Time Chamber - Get Lost in a Magical World (A Coloring Book)

|A glimpse of my coloring technique!
So I was really excited to review this coloring book to see if I could fully embrace the new coloring book trend. Here's a bit about The Time Chamber by Daria Song -
Korean artist Daria Song’s sequel to The Time Garden takes readers on a visual journey into a magical nighttime world seen through the eyes of a fairy.
This second book in the bestselling Time coloring series features the voyage of a fairy who, when the cuckoo clock chimes midnight, enters the human world. To the tiny fairy, everything seems enormous and magical, from the curtains to the chandelier to a mystical rowboat that takes her further into an inky adventure. With her she packs her favorite items, which colorers can find throughout the book’s pages: an owl-feathered pen, a star-scented spray, a time tape measure…even the key to the time chamber itself!
Filled with the imaginative, intricately detailed illustrations Song’s readers have come to love, The Time Chamber presents a view of our world made new—and ready for coloring.
The Time Chamber features extra-thick craft paper, ideal for non bleed-through coloring, and the jacketed cover with flaps is removable and colorable. Special gold-foil stamping on the cover and spine and a To/From page make it perfect for gifting to adults and kids alike.
What I thought?
Coloring aside, the story is charming and the pictures are intricate and beautiful. For the coloring part of things, it made me want to run out and buy a bunch of fancy markers, pens and colored pencils. I had a collection that I used to color in some of the pages and I can see why people find this relaxing. If you're feeling anxious or nervous or stressed, start coloring in one of these pages and it will captivate your attention and set your mind at ease.
Some of the drawings to color in were a bit tiny and I clumsily scraped my colored pencil across the pages. I felt a bit disappointed in myself that I couldn't at least color in the lines (I know there is a metaphor there, but I wanted my coloring to be as neat and beautiful as the drawing and to me that means coloring inside the lines!).
As the holiday season approaches and you are trying to think of gifts to purchase for family members, friends, coworkers, neighbors, mailmen, and delivery people, you may want to consider adding this book to your gift list. It's a beautiful book and process of coloring the pictures in was truly relaxing to me. Add onto the gift of this book though, the gift of colored pens, colored markers, or colored pencils. I think a good majority of us may still have some somewhere but to give the gift of a coloring book without something to color with is a little like giving coffee to someone who doesn't own a coffeepot.
Find out more information Daria Song by following this link. Best of all, download some of your own coloring pages by following this link here! Purchase your own copy by visiting the link.
