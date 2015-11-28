Chat With @JenniferLOtt and Win Prizes [Twitter Party]

If you have joined me in previous Twitter Parties you may remember author Jennifer Ott, author of several amazing books, and she has joined us again to chat about her new book Desperate Moon. I can't wait for her to join us and I'm sure you will be excited too! It will be on Sunday, December 13th at 2pm PST (and this time I've triple checked that date).
Here's some information about her book - Desperate Moon -
A thought-provoking take on the vampire mythos that makes you consider how the natural-spiritual and scientific worlds might intersect.
Countess Katerina Vaduva roams Eastern Europe as a vampire for nearly six hundred years experiencing the horrors of mortal man - wars, plagues, genocide and torture. For centuries, she seeks shelter and security in the castles of counts and sultans.
When her husband the Count of Slovakia passes, she pursues a new life with a colonel in the Prussian military. While her husband quests victory at battle, Katerina desires a Naturalist scientists who seduces her with knowledge and a greater understanding of herself, for this she will risk everything for the one thing she never had - immortal love and the pursuit of progress.
---
Doesn't that sound exciting?? Not to mention author Jennifer Ott is really interesting to chat with. If you join in that day, we will have prizes for participants!
1. $10.00 Amazon Gift Card
2. (2) $5.00 Starbucks card.
3. eBook copy of Saying Goodbye
5. Flask (pictured above)
As well as a door prize of a $25.00 Amazon Gift Card awarded to one random participant.
Doesn't that sound amazing? Again, it's Sunday, December 13th at 2pm PST using hashtag #DesperateMoon. All you need to do is to RSVP below -
By the way, if you are new to the idea of Twitter Parties, I invite you to take a look at this website which tells you how to participate and what to do. Let me know in the comments if you have questions though, I'm happy to help! Also be sure to check out Jennifer Ott's website at www.jenniferott.com.
Let me know if you are joining in by clicking this link below which automatically tweets out your participation -
Join @BeingTheWriter on 12/13 at 2pm PST to chat w/author @JenniferLOtt and win prizes. RSVP to win #DesperateMoon
Here are some disclaimers -
Winners to be announced throughout the Twitter Party. I am not responsible for shipping the prizes to the winner. Selections of winners are random and based on whether or not the participant has participated in Twitter party and include hashtag # in their tweets in response to questions asked of participants throughout the party. Prize winners will be announced throughout the Twitter Party and must follow necessary directions to claim prize.
Please only RSVP once. Multiple RSVPs will not increase chances to win prizes. I have been compensated to host this Twitter party. I am not eligible for prizes.
Have fun with it!
Sounds like a super great book, I can't wait till the party startsReplyDelete
What is a link title and how do you get a url. I'm new to this. Please helpReplyDelete
Your link title is your twitter user name and you just use the link to your twitter accountDelete
I'm sorry i missed it. I enjoy Twitter 'parties.' And the compact & flask are really pretty!ReplyDelete
This does seem like an exciting book to read, it would hold my interest!ReplyDelete
