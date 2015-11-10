Chat with Author James DiBenedetto and Win Prizes! #DreamSeries

We'll be chatting with James about his book "Dream Student," which is the first book in the Dream Series. Here's what it's about -
College junior Sara Barnes thought her life was totally under control. All she had to worry about was her final exams, Christmas shopping, applying to medical school – and what to do about the cute freshman in the next dorm with a crush on her. Everything was going according to plan, until the night she started seeing other people’s dreams.
It’s bad enough that Sara is learning more than she ever needed to know about her friends and classmates, watching their most secret fantasies whether she wants to or not. Much worse are the other dreams, the ones she sees nearly every night, featuring a strange, terrifying man who commits unspeakable crimes. Now Sara wonders if she’s the only witness to a serial killer – and the only one who knows when and where he’s going to strike next.
Here's what you'll have the chance to win -
3 eBooks (or audiobooks) from the Dream Series
5 eBooks (or audiobooks) from the Dream Series
$10 Amazon gift card
USB Flash Drive with all author's book preloaded
Signed paperback of any book, winner's choice
Also, one random participant will win a $10 Amazon Gift Card.
This Twitter Party will happen on Sunday, November 22nd at 2pm Pacific Time. All you need to do is make sure you are following me @BeingTheWriter on Twitter as well as the author @jjdibenedetto. Make sure you use the hashtag #DreamSeries to check in and let me know if you are joining. RSVP below in order to win prizes by leaving a link to your Twitter Account and leaving your username in the "Title" section like I have below -
I hope to see everyone there! Make sure you visit the author's page on Amazon to see what amazing books he has to offer by clicking here or check out his website! Again, our hashtag for the party is #DreamSeries and it will happen November 22nd at 2pm PST! Click to tweet to let me know you are joining in!
Click to Tweet: "Join @BeingTheWriter and author @jjdibenedetto on 11/22 at 2pm PST to chat about his #DreamSeries books & RSVP to win http://ctt.ec/q1OmR+"
Here's some disclaimers -
Winners to be announced throughout the Twitter Party. I am not responsible for shipping the prizes to the winner. Selections of winners are random and based on whether or not the participant has participated in Twitter party and include hashtag # in their tweets in response to questions asked of participants throughout the party. Prize winners will be announced throughout the Twitter Party and must follow necessary directions to claim prize.
Please only RSVP once. Multiple RSVPs will not increase chances to win prizes. I have been compensated to host this Twitter party. I am not eligible for prizes.
Unfortunately I'm offline by that point Eastern time on Sundays. Have a great day! I like that cover.ReplyDelete
Thanks for stopping by though! :)Delete
I will be joining this Twitter Party. Thanks for the recommendation.ReplyDelete
Sounds amazing cant wait to read itReplyDelete
I am very remedial, apparently. I'm not quite sure how to rsvp...ReplyDelete
Just add your twitter user name, link to your twitter account, and email!Delete