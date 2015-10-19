Twitter Party with Romance Author Kimberly Dean - Chat and Win Prizes!

On Sunday, November 1st at 2 pm (Pacific Time), I am so excited to announce that I will be chatting with romance author Kimberly Dean! I KNOW this will be a good one! We will be talking about her new book Courting Danger and I invite you to join in on the fun to get to know the writer and win some prizes.
Here's a bit about the book we're talking about -
Rielle Sands ventured too close to the fire once and got burned. Now when it comes to men, she’s vowed to play it safe. But then a dashing, mysterious man shows up at Luxxor Limited after hours, the agency she manages, needing an escort.
Darien Scott isn’t what he appears to be. Beneath the sexy smile and wicked charm, he’s hiding secrets. Yet the sizzling chemistry between him and Rielle is real. He tries to stay away, but his attraction to her keeps pulling him back. When he discovers that he’s not the only one haunted by danger, he changes tactics. To protect Rielle, he may need to stay close. Super close. Exclusive Luxxor contract close.
The reward is more than worth the risk.
--
I am so excited about this! Aren't you? Again the party is on November 1st at 2pm PST and not only will you be able to chat with the author, you can also win some amazing prizes.
You will have the chance to win an eBook copy of Kimberly Dean's book Everlasting. One winner will receive the eBook Roxie by Kimberly Dean. Another winner will receive a copy of the book Dream Man by Kimberly Dean. Two winners will receive front and back multi-color LED Bike-Wheel Lights. And one winner will receive a set of twelve multi-color LED battery operated tea lights. Plus there will be a Halloween Gift Bag to one lucky door prize winner!
If you have joined me for Twitter parties before, you know about the RSVP form right? Well, I'll make it a BIT easier on everyone. All I need for you to do is add your Twitter user name to the list below -
Here's a bit about the book we're talking about -
Rielle Sands ventured too close to the fire once and got burned. Now when it comes to men, she’s vowed to play it safe. But then a dashing, mysterious man shows up at Luxxor Limited after hours, the agency she manages, needing an escort.
Darien Scott isn’t what he appears to be. Beneath the sexy smile and wicked charm, he’s hiding secrets. Yet the sizzling chemistry between him and Rielle is real. He tries to stay away, but his attraction to her keeps pulling him back. When he discovers that he’s not the only one haunted by danger, he changes tactics. To protect Rielle, he may need to stay close. Super close. Exclusive Luxxor contract close.
The reward is more than worth the risk.
--
I am so excited about this! Aren't you? Again the party is on November 1st at 2pm PST and not only will you be able to chat with the author, you can also win some amazing prizes.
You will have the chance to win an eBook copy of Kimberly Dean's book Everlasting. One winner will receive the eBook Roxie by Kimberly Dean. Another winner will receive a copy of the book Dream Man by Kimberly Dean. Two winners will receive front and back multi-color LED Bike-Wheel Lights. And one winner will receive a set of twelve multi-color LED battery operated tea lights. Plus there will be a Halloween Gift Bag to one lucky door prize winner!
If you have joined me for Twitter parties before, you know about the RSVP form right? Well, I'll make it a BIT easier on everyone. All I need for you to do is add your Twitter user name to the list below -
AND you must follow me on Twitter @BeingTheWriter and also follow Kimberly Dean on Twitter at @KDean_Writer. Also to let me know you are joining in, click this link to send out a tweet -
Tweet: I'm joining with @BeingTheWriter on 11/1 at 2PM PST to chat w/author @KDean_Writer about her new book & win prizes! #CourtingDanger
And now for some disclaimers:
Winners to be announced throughout the Twitter Party. I am not responsible for shipping the prizes to the winner. Selections of winners are random and based on whether or not the participant has participated in Twitter party and include hashtag # in their tweets in response to questions asked of participants throughout the party. Prize winners will be announced throughout the Twitter Party and must follow necessary directions to claim prize.
Please only RSVP once. Multiple RSVPs will not increase chances to win prizes. I have been compensated to host this Twitter party. I am not eligible for prizes.
Have fun!ReplyDelete
Neat idea!ReplyDelete
Love book Twitter parties.ReplyDelete
Those bike lights are awesomesauce!!!
Great way to spend a fall afternoon.
This is so cool!! I can't wait to hear more.ReplyDelete
Can't wait for this Twitter Party! After reading a little bit abt this book, I'm READY to buy the book!ReplyDelete
Nice....For those who don’t know what a Twitter chat is, it is a way to bring together people from across the globeReplyDelete
Chat with twitter friends
Video call with twitter friends